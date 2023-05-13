My granddaughter, daughter, and her husband were with us in January, visiting from their home in San Diego. It was such a treat. Linnea was 4 months old at the time and we delighted in her attempts to hold the bottle by herself, and how easily she smiled. Not sturdy enough to sit in a highchair, we tried placing her in the sling chair on the floor when we sat down at the table to eat. She would have none of it, happy only when she could be up where she could observe the action.
Is this how we learn to eat? And how do we come to like certain foods but not others? I raised two children who grew up to be adventuresome eaters and really good cooks, but they were quite different from one another in their food preferences growing up. We had a family dinner almost every night. For better or worse, we served food we adults liked to eat, trying to expose our children to new tastes and different cuisines. My son Ian would sit through the meal, taking a bite or two, and no amount of cajoling could get him to eat more. He lived on cereal.
My daughter, on the other hand, ate pickled herring made by a friend who gave it to her every Christmas from the time she was 2. At age 7, she perused the menu at a Chicago restaurant, asking the waiter his name and then his recommendations.
Catherine and her friends would whip up their own unique versions of sauces (carrots and ketchup anyone?) She ate escargot and steak tartare at age 11. Growing up, I was like Ian, a picky eater. This worried my mother, who suspected I had an iron deficiency. She made liver dumplings served in a soup broth or classic liver and onions, just for me. There was creamed spinach cooked in the cast iron pot to draw out more iron. My mother offered the bloody drippings spooned from the cutting board when we had steak. No thank you.
So how did we transition from being picky eaters? I don’t recall a particular moment for me, only that by the time I was in high school, I was eating everything. For Ian, I observed his epiphany when he came back home after being away at school, loving avocados and just about anything else. His first job landed him in New York City, and eventually entailed traveling to many places in the world. When he shared a video of eating a plate of still-moving octopus at a street food stand in the Korean city of Busan, I knew he surpassed me and his sister as an adventurous eater.
We were with my granddaughter Linnea again recently, now 8 months old and ready for a highchair. Her parents thought she could try some leftover spaghetti for the inaugural supper in the newly assembled chair. Not plain spaghetti, mind you, but with a sauce of garlic, tomato, and anchovies. We brought it outside to the patio and let her go at it. Linnea happily shoveled the spaghetti into her mouth, half of each attempt landing on the ground. She ate and ate, and after a much-needed bath, had one of her best nights’ sleeps to date.
Her current food repertoire includes bananas, avocados, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, and peanut butter. They let her try any food they are eating that can be cut into small bites and learned that she loves baba ghanoush, a Mediterranean eggplant dish. The only food she’s rejected so far is plain yogurt. Who knows what food path she’ll be on by adulthood, but early signs are pointing to an adventurous eater.
I understand the worry of a parent whose child isn’t eating well. I understand too that dissecting the information on nutrition and raising a healthy child can be overwhelming, more so now with all the research that is easily available online. We are lucky to have that knowledge, and such a variety of food choices. But not everyone does. My stepdaughter Annie and I went to the Empty Bowls event in Traverse City and learned more about food insecurity in our community. I am glad there are programs that support feeding children at school, where breakfast and lunch can be nutritious choices to supplement meals in homes where the cost of healthy food exceeds means.
Mother’s Day is tomorrow. It is amazing to watch my daughter with her daughter and think of the chain of mothers that came before this moment. My Oma Rosa lived in Germany, and we visited often when I was young. My grandmother was short and round, with long gray hair rolled into a bun at the base of her neck, always wearing an apron. She could hold the large fat loaf of homemade bread in the crook of her arm, knife in the other hand, and magically slice off a piece in mid-air for me. I loved watching her milk the cow in the morning and had to trust that the glass of warm milk she handed me in the barn would taste good (it did not, at first.)
Back home, my mother’s oldest sister, Tante Caroline, bought me egg creams at the soda fountain and had sweet pierogis for us when the grownups ate the sauerkraut ones. I have fond memories of summers with my mother’s friend Millie and her daughters in the Catskill Mountains, helping on their farm, and eating her sugary, buttery plum dumplings. I could have moved in with them, just for those dumplings.
Neighbors in our apartment building in the 1960s had a role in my food journey as well: women who served butter sandwiches for snacks, and 7Up with milk to drink (weirdly good.) Mrs. Tietz would let us climb into her big bed when she babysat us and introduced us to popcorn we ate (in bed!) while watching the horseraces on television. When I was a teen, I worked at a restaurant. On Saturday afternoons, Mama Salvucci taught me how to make cannoli and rich Italian cheesecake. We prepped the family style meal for staff before service: lasagna, baked ziti, giant bowls of Caesar salad, garlic bread; nothing like I had at home. She showed her love by pinching cheeks and telling everyone, “Mangia, mangia! Look what we made for you!”
Food memories are strong, as is the connection to those who feed us. In the past, these were often our mothers and other women we were with while our fathers were at work. Times are changing. I love how my son-in-law is thoroughly involved in all aspects of his daughter’s care and how happy he is as a father. This is a good evolution. Why should mothers have all the fun?
Pasta with Scallions or Ramps
I spent many a Mother’s Day with our friends Ted and Karen when our children were young. We’d take the first canoe trip of the season on the Jordan River, then go hunting for morels, and end the day with a meal at their home in Kewadin. We added ramps to the Mother’s Day tradition later. Here is a nod to those memories: Ramps (wild leeks) are available at the farmers markets and in the woods this time of year. I like to pickle the bulbs and find uses for the green tops. The original recipe below uses scallion greens and garlic but substitute ramps for a seasonal treat. The ramps are much stronger in flavor than the scallions, so cut back to 2 or 3 cups of greens and skip the garlic. Adding morels is not a bad idea either.
Serves 4
4 C. chopped scallion greens (save the white bulbs for other uses)
6 garlic cloves (divided)
3/4 C. heavy cream
1/4 t. kosher salt
Fresh black pepper
12 oz. uncooked pasta (campanelle, garganelli, or similar)
4 T. cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces, divided
1 1/2 C. sweet peas (about 6 ounces, frozen is fine)
2 oz. thinly sliced prosciutto, torn into strips (optional)
2/3 C. grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 C. coarsely chopped fresh mint
2 t. grated lemon zest
2 t. fresh lemon juice, or more to taste
Garnish: mint leaves, lemon zest and lemon wedges
Place 3 garlic cloves, greens, and cream in a small saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-low heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until greens are crisp-tender, about 10 minutes. Pour mixture into a blender. Process until smooth.
Stir in salt and black pepper; set aside. For the pasta, bring a pot of water and a good measure of salt to boil. Cook pasta to al dente (almost done but with some bite.)
While the pasta cooks, melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium. Chop remaining garlic and add, stirring often, until softened.
Using a spider, transfer pasta to skillet, reserving cooking liquid. (If you drain pasta in a colander, be sure to reserve some pasta water first.) Add cream mixture and peas to skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Add 1/4 cup reserved pasta water, and stirring constantly, cook until pasta is tender and sauce is loose and creamy, about 2 minutes.
Remove from heat; add prosciutto if using, cheese, mint, lemon zest and juice, and remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Add more pasta water if needed. Garnish with more mint, zest, and lemon.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from Food and Wine magazine
Goat Cheese, Grilled Ramps and Morels on Flatbread
Serves 4 as an appetizer
Your favorite pizza dough
Cornmeal
Olive oil
6-8 ramps, with greens attached and cleaned
2 oz. morels
Salt and pepper to taste
2-4 oz. fresh goat cheese
½ — 1 lemon, thinly sliced into wheels
Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Place a pizza stone in the oven while it heats. You can also make your flatbread on a baking sheet; transferring from a peel to the stone can be tricky.
Brush ramps with some olive oil and grill, or roast in the oven for 10 -15 minutes until blackened in spots. Set it aside. Clean the morels well (cutting them in half lengthwise can help you get at the grit.) Heat a bit of olive oil in a skillet and sauté morels until just cooked. Season with salt and pepper.
Stretch and flatten the dough, let it rest for 15 minutes, and stretch again. Place on a cornmeal dusted peel (if not using a peel, a cornmeal dusted baking sheet.) Brush dough with olive oil. Sprinkle the edges with coarse salt. Place the ramps and mushrooms over the dough and dot the spaces in between with goat cheese. Place lemon wedges on top. Slide flatbread onto the peel in the oven if using.
Bake until edges are browned and bottom is crusty, about 12 minutes. Let cool a minute before slicing.
— Rose Hollander
Rhubarb Syrup and Prosecco
A nice alternative to mimosa
- Drink: 1 ½ oz. rhubarb syrup, 5 oz. prosecco, orange slice
Add syrup to the bottom of a champagne flute, topping it with prosecco, garnish with orange slice.
- Syrup: Makes 1-pint syrup
2 lbs. rhubarb, fresh or frozen, cut into 2-inch pieces
2/3 C. sugar
1 C. orange juice
Place rhubarb and sugar in a heavy bottom pot. Slowly bring to boil over medium heat, then lower heat and cook about 40 minutes until rhubarb is soft. Add orange juice and cook another 10 minutes. Strain mixture into a bowl through a fine mesh sieve, then return the juice to the pot and cook again until reduced and syrupy. Let cool and store in refrigerator.
— Rose Hollander, syrup recipe adapted from “Canal House Cooks”
