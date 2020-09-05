Putting a menu together for a meal is one of my favorite things to do. It doesn’t matter if the meal is for two or for a crowd. The process starts in my kitchen, usually in the morning. I collect some cookbooks, food magazines, and a handful of recipes I want to try or repeat and place them on the bench. Then I get a cup of coffee and sit surrounded by my research, with strips of torn paper for bookmarks, a pad and a pen. The fun is about to begin!
As I browse, I think about the occasion, the season and what we have on hand in the garden or the freezer, and what I am in the mood for. The choices multiply, with many strips of paper sticking out of books, until magically, an idea bubbles up as “it.”
Planning a meal also involves more than just figuring out what dishes to make. I think about how much time I have, what can be made in advance, my cooking equipment and space, and how the dishes will be served. It can begin to feel like a daunting task.
That’s when I remember to employ the sage wisdom embodied by the acronym, K.I.S.S. Thought to have been coined by the late Kelly Johnson, an engineer, Keep It Simple (Stupid) counters my ambitious musings of seven-course meals and recipes with long lists of ingredients and multi-step processes.
The point of eating is to feed your hunger and that objective can be easily met. But for those of us who love food and entertaining, it is much more than that. When you are sharing food with others at the table, you are also providing a place for relaxation and enjoyment of both the meal and each other’s company. If you are stressed about cooking, you are missing the key elements!
I have learned the hard way that an overly ambitious menu will not result in a better dinner party. Having had a lot of experience cooking, I can get “cheffy” and lured into the premise of a photo-worthy meal. But if I end up spending more time in the kitchen than with my guests, what’s the point? I have recorded stories in my journals of meals with overcooked roasts, burnt rice and flopped souffles. I can recall nights where I missed a fabulous story of someone’s travels because I was fussing in the kitchen.
Now when I am putting together a menu, I choose one dish I really want to make. That dish becomes the anchor for planning the rest of the meal. The menu can have one complicated course, if I am in the mood for a challenge, but then I make sure the other courses that round out the meal are simpler. The bonus? Those simple dishes are often ones that showcase a beautiful vegetable or fruit in season, or a cheese or cured meat made by someone who really cares about its quality. I dare say, they are the dishes we most remember.
K.I.S.S. has served me well. Over time I came to realize the adage that a relaxed host helps guests enjoy themselves more is true. I now plan my “playtime” in the kitchen before guests arrive, even doing some preparations the day before, getting as much done ahead as I can. My goal is that when my guests ring the doorbell, I’ll have my party dress on so I can welcome them to come in and join the fun.
Some simple “recipes:”
Corn with Fresh Thyme
I love when someone cooks for me and shows me something I had not thought of before. One night a neighbor came for supper. It was corn season, and she stripped the fresh corn off the cob in my kitchen. She put some olive oil in a cast iron skillet and got it hot, then added the corn kernels over high heat, stirring them for three minutes. She added a good pinch of salt and generous scattering of fresh thyme leaves, followed by a few turns of the pepper grinder. It was one of the best things I had ever eaten, and I still prefer to eat corn this way.
Zucchini and Summer Squash Salad
I wanted to serve a salad for a summer supper but had no lettuce. I did have zucchini and summer squash fresh from the farmers market, and a lemon. There was mint in the garden. This salad emerged: shave zucchini and summer squash(about ½ vegetable per serving) with a vegetable peeler into wide ribbons, leaving out the middle seedy section. Place ribbons into a bowl.About 15 minutes before serving, sprinkle with a little salt, fresh ground pepper, some fresh lemon juice and toss together. Cut or tear mint into smaller pieces and add. A bit of good olive oil drizzled over is nice but not necessary.
Grilled Peaches with Prosciutto and Cheese
Fresh ripe peaches don’t really need anything but a napkin to catch their juice when you eat them, but if you want to serve an easy but unusual appetizer, this preparation is good: Halve peaches and drizzle cut side with a little good olive oil and a grind of pepper. Place cut side down on a hot grill and grill quickly to char the flesh, turning them over and doing a quick char on the skin side as well. Cut each half in wedges, and place a piece of parmesan, blue cheese or goat cheese on top while the peach is warm. Drape some prosciutto over top and serve. Or you can serve the peach halves on plates, to be eaten with a fork and knife.
Grilled Bread
Maybe obvious, but maybe not. Bread grilled over a wood fire or on the grill is simply delicious. Choose a sturdy crusted bread cut into thick slices. Brush each slice with a little olive oil and rub with a cut garlic clove, then grill about 2 minutes per side. Great with ripe tomato slices sprinkled with salt, soft fresh cheese or topped with sautéed mushrooms.
