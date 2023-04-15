Take an informal poll of your friends and family about egg salad. I’ll bet you’ll be surprised by the strong love it or hate it replies. But then think about it. You know what camp you’re in. Hard to be neutral. Such an innocent and simple dish, and yet …
If you are not in the egg salad camp, you point to that smell you can’t get past, or the off-putting rubbery texture of the egg whites. You also don’t like deviled eggs. For some, “it’s all that gloppy mayo.” Others can’t quite put their finger on the reason but know they can’t even be in the same room when it’s there. Someone shared that he was “scared of it.” Really. He said he wouldn’t be able to eat it, even at the cost of seeming rude to the person offering. And he’s normally not that kind of person.
Those who like egg salad often pipe up, “My mother made it, and I liked it,” and “You can do so much with an egg salad.” Depending on your age, you might have grown up with Miracle Whip and sweet pickle relish mashed with the eggs. Or perhaps you became a celery and mayo with a touch of mustard fan. You look forward to the post-Easter egg salad sandwich.
Then this happened: you opened your locker to get your egg salad sandwich for lunch, and everyone, I mean everyone, could smell it. The teasing was merciless, so you asked your mother not to pack it for lunch any longer. You started to eat egg salad in private, even into adulthood. Too risky out there. You never know how the person next to you aligns on the egg salad love/hate divide.
Then you are dating someone, and he tells you he doesn’t like egg salad. It comes up casually, when you are at a party where deviled eggs are on the buffet. You don’t make it much yourself these days and basically forget about it. One day, he meets you in London. You’ve been apart for three months and you take him to a historic estate in a park. He holds an outdoor table at the busy café, and you go inside to buy a quick lunch to share. You come out holding an egg salad sandwich, and he politely says, “No thank you, I’m not really hungry right now.”
You wonder, how can he not be hungry after an overnight flight? Then, red-faced, you say I am so sorry, I forgot, can I get you anything else? Later in the trip, when he asks you to marry him, you think about how he didn’t get angry at you for not remembering.
You smile and say yes. Yes, you can live in a love-egg-salad, hate-egg-salad house.
It’s all about respecting your differences.
The genesis for this mini treatise on egg salad came late last summer, when I joined my husband and two friends for the Bruce Mines Sno Glyders fundraiser, the Poker Run.
The Sno Glyders are a snowmobile club, and this event helps pay for the maintenance of trails used by the sleds in the winter.
The Poker Run brought more than 100 side-by-side and ATV enthusiasts near Thessalon, Ontario in August last year. (Side by sides are another name for UTVs, utility terrain vehicles, with four wheels that can seat two or more people.) On the Poker Run, you travel the marked trails and visit five select spots to obtain a playing card. The best poker hand collected is eligible for a monetary prize. There are 50 miles of trails.
I imagined the scene beforehand: yahoo drivers, loud machines barreling through forests, flipped vehicles, and chest-bumping bravado. What was I doing there? I really liked these friends, and wondered what the excitement was all about for Scott, who owned the side-by-side and had done this before. He promised it would be fun.
We had to register when we arrived. At the table with the trail maps was information about the lunch stop at the Wharncliff Community Hall. We could choose an egg salad or ham and cheese sandwich provided by the “Ladies of Wharncliff.” Two of us chose the egg salad, the other two the ham and cheese.
The trek began as expected. Loud machines. Lots of enthusiasm. Helmets on and we were off. When we got to the first big puddle on the dirt trail, I realized you could not tell how deep it was. Instructions were given: don’t slow down and gun it. A whoosh of muddy water and we laughed our way through, stopping on the other side to clear the windshield. That was fun. Scott asked me to take a turn at the wheel. I said no thank you, but the chanting, “Rose, Rose, Rose,” pulled me out of my comfort zone and into the driver’s seat. Scott coached me well on traveling over boulders and logs, between trees, and handling a steep sideways slope. I liked the confidence I gained. I especially liked the scenery. I’ll never forget the climb to a spectacular view of pristine lakes, the shores devoid of houses and roads, a lone fishing boat cutting a small wake on the still waters.
This part of Ontario is sparsely populated, and services are very basic. It is beautiful and wild; I have seen moose tracks on my friend’s property and black bear swimming by our tent. On our way to the lunch stop, we tried to visualize “The Ladies of Wharncliff.”
Saloon “ladies” of the old wild west jokingly came to mind. Would they be in matching buffalo plaid shirts? Or would they be akin to the “Ladies Auxiliary” of small community fire halls; older women who make food for annual picnics and fundraisers? And who uses the term “ladies” these days anyway?
We also discussed the pros and cons of egg salad sandwiches. The votes for and against were equally emotive. Scott and Eric were as adamant about being “not fans” as Ken and I were in extolling its virtues. There was a lot of good-natured ribbing but no one changed their minds.
When we pulled up to the Wharncliff Community Hall with its Canadian flag flying, the parking lot was beginning to fill up. We visited with happy dogs who were along for the ride, dressed up in scarves and goggles. Inside the hall, we were greeted by a well-dressed, coiffed woman who took our tickets (OK, no one got that one right.) She directed us to the long open counter at the far end of the hall. The space was clean and sparse, with long Formica tables set in two lines. The light celadon-colored walls held undersized framed prints, plaques, and a photo of the Queen.
Through the serving window, we could see the women working in the kitchen, filling sandwiches and salad bowls, and cutting up the dessert still in sheet pans. No one stood out, except for a spritely man who was part of the crew! We had a private laugh at our wrongly imagined visions. The egg salad sandwich was good; more lightly filled than I like, but we had plenty of food with the side salad, roll and cake.
I am so very glad I stepped out of my comfort zone to go on this adventure. Don Mathison, a Bruce Mines friend and neighbor, looked after us that day, leading us on some of the tricky parts of the trail. We took turns riding with him and heard so many good stories of life up there and its history. At the end of the run, we learned Don was being honored for his volunteer work on the trails at an event in the fall in the U.S. He was humble but also excited to be able to travel abroad again after the pandemic. I never asked if he liked egg salad.
Perhaps you’ll step out of your comfort zone and give egg salad a try. Eggs have gone up in price but still offer an excellent value as a source of protein. Buy your eggs from a local farmer for freshness and taste; it really makes a difference.
Egg Salad for Sandwiches
Serves 2
4 large hard cooked eggs, about two cups chopped
¼ C. mayonnaise
1 t. Dijon mustard
2 T. chopped pickle
2 T. chopped celery
1 T. chopped scallion (green onion)
1 T. capers (optional)
¼ t. sweet paprika
Salt and black pepper to taste
So many methods of boiling eggs, but here’s what works for me: Start with eggs at room temperature. Bring a pot of water to boil (water should cover the eggs when they are added.) Slowly lower eggs into the boiling water, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook eggs 10-12 minutes depending on their size. While eggs are cooking, have a bowl with ice water ready. Place cooked eggs in the ice water and let rest 5 minutes.
Remove, crack eggs gently and peel. Chop eggs as coarsely or finely as you like.
Mix the remaining ingredients with the chopped eggs in a bowl, taste and adjust seasonings. Have fun substituting: curry powder or Sriracha, finely chopped red onion for the scallions, even caviar in place of capers. Place salad on your choice of bread. I like it with lettuce and tomato too.
— Rose Hollander
Mayonnaise
Makes 1 ½ cups
1 large egg
1 T. white wine or cider vinegar or lemon juice, or to taste
½ t. salt
¼ t. dried mustard, or more to taste
1 C. safflower or other neutral oil
Place the egg, vinegar or lemon juice, salt and dried mustard in a food processor. Mix well. With the process running, pour oil in a small stream until it is incorporated. You’ll see and hear the mixture change as you go along. Taste and correct the seasoning.
Store in a jar in the refrigerator.
— From “Ruffage,” by Abra Berens, adapted ever so slightly by Rose Hollander
Brown Yeast Bread
Here’s a good, sturdy, and easy to make bread for an egg salad sandwich.
Makes one loaf
16 oz. (4 cups) whole wheat flour (preferably organic)
Or 14 oz. whole wheat flour and 2 oz. white bread flour
15 fl. oz. tepid water, divided (see below)
1 t. molasses
1 t. salt
1 pkg. (2 ¼ t.) dry active yeast
Sesame seeds, or combo with pumpkin, poppy and sunflower seeds
Brush a 9-inch-by-5-inch bread loaf pan well with vegetable oil.
Mix molasses with 5 fluid ounces tepid water and the yeast. Let sit 5-plus minutes until it starts to activate (it should look foamy.) Mix flour and salt in a large bowl. When yeast mixture is ready, pour this mixture and remaining 10 ounces water into the flour mix and stir together to make a wet dough. Scoop dough into the oiled loaf pan and level top.
Sprinkle seeds on top of the dough, pressing them into the surface gently. Cover pan with a towel and place in a warm spot. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Just when the dough reaches the top of the loaf pan (about 45 minutes to 1 hour depending on the warmth in the kitchen,) remove towel and pop it in the oven for 20 minutes, then turn down oven to 400 degrees and bake an additional 30 minutes until deep brown and it sounds hollow when tapped. Let cool in the pan.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from the Ballymaloe Cookery School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.