I was newly married when we moved to Hong Kong for a two-year assignment. My husband worked for a San Francisco law firm; they wanted to have a presence in Hong Kong before the lease by the Chinese to the British was to expire. We arrived in 1983. I was 26 years old.
I love to travel, and I had already been to parts of Europe and across the U.S. I was very excited to be going to Asia. The law firm had offices in Taiwan and Bangkok, and we were expected to visit those places as well during our time abroad. Lucky me!
Living in San Francisco had expanded my palate to Asian food. We frequented “Wing Lee’s” during law school days, the neighborhood Chinese restaurant with filling but inexpensive dinners, and ate spicy Thai food on date nights. We stood in the long lines for weekend “dim sum,” a Chinese brunch tradition of small plates wheeled around on carts, the waiters hawking their dishes creating an insanely cacophonous room. I felt somewhat prepared for our new adventure.
Business and social life in Hong Kong often occurs over meals, usually in restaurants. We attended many banquets hosted by Chinese client companies, where we were often the only “gweilos” (foreigners) present. At our first banquet, we were seated at the head table. When the fish course was presented, the host extracted the fish cheek and ceremoniously placed it on my plate. I sensed this was a great honor, and fortunately I am not squeamish about food. It was delicious.
I learned some Cantonese, the dialect of the area. It is a colorful language, with many words having double meanings. The standard greeting in Hong Kong is “sihk johr fahn may ah,” which literally means “have you eaten today?” It is a food-centric culture, with an emphasis on fresh food. Food is purchased in open air markets on every street. There was tofu, all manner of fruit and vegetables, and crates with live chickens. I tried snake soup, jellyfish, and 1,000-year-old eggs. I was told once, after the fact, that I ate civet cat, which is not in the cat family but related to a mongoose. I can’t count the times I had no idea what I was about to put in my mouth. Perhaps I should have been more discerning, but I was curious and that served me well.
In restaurants and homes, dining tables are round, and food is always presented family style. The host often gives the guest the first taste of a course, and the meals can stretch on for hours with many dishes. We were expected to host dinner parties as well, in order to foster business relationships. My hosting and cooking skills grew during that time, as I learned so much about how food literally brought our two cultures together.
During a homesick moment at our first Thanksgiving there, I was very happy to find a turkey at a grocer selling foreign foods. We hosted a meal and served our Chinese guests roast turkey, Peking duck style: the mahogany meat shredded on pancakes topped with scallions and cranberry sauce standing in for plum sauce. I loved explaining our holiday to our guests. It was a good evening.
The first Christmas was harder. There was little recognition of Christmas in Hong Kong – no lights, wreaths, or decorated trees, no music playing in stores.
Just as I started to feel sorry for myself, I noticed the preparations for Chinese New Year. Like wreaths, red “lucky papers” decorated doorways — beautifully calligraphic wishes for health and prosperity.
People hung up red lanterns and lights outside and bought orange trees for inside their homes.
I carried “lai see” packets, red envelopes with small amounts of money, which are gifts given to children by family and strangers alike. It feels a bit like Halloween when children run up to adults saying “happy new year” in expectation of a “lai see” packet in return. There was a lot of red, the color of good luck and good fortune. I embraced this new holiday wholeheartedly.
One particularly charming holiday tradition involves the “Kitchen God.” Chinese households hang a picture of the Kitchen God in their kitchen.
He watches over the family during the year. Just before the new year, the picture is taken down, and “fed” either a rice cake or honey, smeared onto his mouth.
The picture is burned outside so that the Kitchen God can report on the family’s behavior to the Jade Emperor.
The mouth smearing is said to sweeten his report and bring the family good luck. It seemed a bit like Santa Claus to me.
Food plays a big role in the Chinese New Year celebration. Fish are eaten, because the word for fish, “yu,” is a homonym for abundance, and a whole fish represents a harmonious and complete family. There are noodles, which because of their length signify a long life, and dumplings, as their shape resembles ingots equaling wealth. “Good fortune” fruits complete the meal: round and golden pomelos, tangerines and oranges.
A few years ago, I hosted a Chinese New Year party at my home. I was ready to date again after my husband’s passing, and friends brought along someone they thought I might be interested in. He found his way into the kitchen to help me with the cooking, and we lit lanterns together outside on a clear and starry night. It was a very fortuitous beginning. A few years later, we married. He is still my best kitchen partner.
Today marks the start of the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rat. Gung hei fat choy! May this year bring you great happiness and prosperity.
Salmon with Black Beans
The following recipe is my take on steamed fish to be served to a large group: a whole fillet is “steamed” in the oven, great for a dinner party. For a more authentic dish, set up a steamer by placing a pie tin on a wire rack set over water inside a large skillet with a lid or a wok. Follow the recipe without using foil, and steam smaller fillets or salmon steaks on your stovetop for about 10 – 15 minutes. You can also substitute another fish for the salmon. I love the salty funk of fermented black beans which you can find in Asian markets, but you are welcome to skip them for a more delicate dish.
Serves 6-8
2 lb. whole salmon fillet, more or less
1 T. salted black beans, rinsed and drained, squeezed dry
1 t. finely chopped fresh ginger
2 T. light soy sauce
2 T. dry sherry or Chinese rice wine
1 t. sesame oil
¼ t. salt and pepper
¼ t. sugar
2-4 green onions, thinly sliced into 3-inch lengths
Peanut oil
Place the salmon, skin side down, on a piece of heavy aluminum foil large enough to wrap fish completely, set on a rimmed baking sheet.
Mince the black beans, if using, with the ginger. Rub this onto both sides of the fish.
Mix together the remaining ingredients, except for garnish, and pour mixture over the salmon. Leave to marinate about 30 minutes, if you have the time.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wrap fish securely in foil and place in oven. Bake until done. This can take anywhere from 15 minutes to half hour depending on the thickness of the fish. When fish is done, place it on a serving platter. Heat a little peanut oil in a pan and pour over fish, then top with the green onions.
— Rose Hollander
Dragon Noodles
The following is a room temperature dish that is a great side to steamed fish. Dragon noodles should be a bit spicy but if you want to cut back or skip the heat of the chili oil, feel free!
6 servings
Dressing:
2 T. or less chili oil
2 T. peanut or neutral oil
1 t. Chinese chili sauce or sambal
2 ½ T. soy sauce, dark preferred
2 T. liquid from a jar of pickled ginger
1 ½ t. fresh lemon juice
2 ½ T. unseasoned rice vinegar
2 ½ T. sugar
Combine the dressing in a bowl, whisking to blend, set aside.
12 oz. Chinese egg noodles, or thin spaghetti noodles, cooked and well drained
Grated zest of 1 scrubbed lemon or more
2 T. sesame seeds, toasted (black sesame seeds are especially good)
¾ C. thinly sliced green and while scallion rings
6 red radishes, grated
Pickled ginger, thinly sliced for garnish
Cilantro sprigs for garnish
In a large bowl, toss noodles with half the dressing and let sit at least 10 minutes. Add zest, sesame seeds, scallion rings, and radish; toss again. Taste and season with more dressing if needed. Garnish with pickled ginger and cilantro springs.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from China Book Cookbook
Currant Ginger Shortbread
This simple cookie, while not traditional, is a nice end to a Chinese meal along with fresh mandarin oranges.
4 oz. (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces.
¼ C. sugar
1 C. all-purpose flour
Pinch sea salt
½ C. dried currants
1 packed T. finely diced candied ginger
In a bowl of an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar on medium speed until light, about 3 – 4 minutes. Add flour, salt, currants and ginger, mix until the dough is well blended, about 3 minutes. Gather the dough into a ball and flatten slightly.
Lightly flour a 12” square of parchment or wax paper. Roll out the dough using a flour dusted rolling pin, to make a 10” square. Cover and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Remove dough from refrigerator and cut into ten 1” strips, then cut these crosswise to make squares. Place the squares on the baking sheet, leaving about ½” between them. Gather up scraps of dough, roll out and cut as above.
Bake cookies until edges are slightly golden, about 12 – 15 minutes. Cool cookies on the sheet set on a wire rack.
— From China Book Cookbook
