I grew up in the Bronx, then moved to Woodstock, N.Y.in 1969, and onward to San Francisco post college in 1979. I landed in Suttons Bay in 1989. My home base seemed to change every 10 years, until I settled down in Michigan. In all the places I have lived, I have fond memories of the gardens.
We lived in a ground floor apartment in the Bronx, with the bedroom looking out over a pretty oasis of flowers surrounded by a boxwood hedge. As little girls, we chose the garden over the concrete play area, playing“bride” with bouquets of hydrangea. When we moved to Woodstock, we lived in a house set deep in the woods. My father carved out a sunlit garden there for lettuce, cucumbers, beans, and tomatoes. He was the gardener as well as chef in the family, and my memories of summer are of eating tender salads with the brook trout he caught for our lunch before he went to work.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, my husband and I lived in various apartments, settling intoa tiny house following the birth of our first child. The house had a steep hillside backyard, with plum trees, a hedge of rosemary, and raspberries on the uppermost part of the hill. No grass to cut, and no place for a proper garden, even if I knew how to start one. We made plum jam, ate the fresh raspberries, and used rosemary as skewers for kebabs on the grill.
We moved to Suttons Bay at the beginning of the summer, on a Memorial Day weekend. I loved the old house, a bungalow with enclosed porches and a small backyard of grass shaded by two beautiful maple trees. The back of the house faced south, and there was a small herb garden alongside the fieldstone foundation outside the kitchen. I was delighted to find chives, oregano, thyme, and sorrel growing there. And I didn’t have to plant them! They would arrive like magic every spring.
I became friends with Karen Shaw, who lives in Kewadin and loves to garden. She encouraged me to expand my kitchen garden and invited me to join her and some friends for an herb luncheon at Tapawingo, a restaurant in Ellsworth. The herb lunches were quite popular; former owner Pete Peterson says one year he served 500 lunches over a three-day period.
The luncheons were always in early June, before the tourist season kicked in, and the seats were usually filled by local women who dressed up for the occasion. Most wore summer dresses and hats, and the room looked as colorful as the herbs and flowers on the tables. The lovely menu featured herbs right throughto dessert (lemon verbena ice cream, anyone?) The format included an introduction by Pete of the food and his staff, followed by a talk by Sue Falco who owned Circle Herb Farm in East Jordan.
The talks were informal, with Sue and Pete answering our questions about the recipes and herbs. Sue sold plants at the end of the luncheon and I always brought home something new, like lovage to punch up a soup and French tarragon to add to a sauce for chicken. I recall learning so much while havingso much fun! It felt like playing hooky: drinking sparkling wine in the middle of the day and laughing with new friends. At home, I would have been eating PB&Js with my toddlers.
I spoke to Sue recently. Sue began her farm with the idea people would like to grow herbs that were not easily found in grocery stores at that time. She grew up in the suburbs of Detroit and became a self-taught gardener/farmer when she moved up north. Sue and her husband Roger began Circle Herb Farm in 1985, selling herbs, vegetables, and flowers to Tapawingo which also opened at that time. The herb luncheons at Tapawingo started a few years later, and the early June tradition lasted 15 years. It was a good marriage: Pete showcasing local and seasonal ingredients in his dishes and Sue educating customers so they could grow them at home.
Back in my kitchen garden, I went from a 2-foot-by-14-foot strip with five plants to a 14’ by 14’ space with 12 different herbs along with cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, and arugula. My newest darlings are pea shoots, easy to plant and fast growing. We expanded to raised beds behind the garage for more tomatoes, kale, and eggplant. Garlic (easy to grow!) lives in another area next to the compost pile. We took over raised beds across the street that were empty this year for cucumbers and beans. We had a revelation last year that the east side of the house is much better for parsley and basil so out went the bed of daylilies.
It sounds like I went from zero to60, doesn’t it? But if you look at the timeline, it took 31 years of living here to get there. Like Sue, I had no experience gardening growing up, but became motivated by tasting the difference fresh herbs and vegetables made on food I was preparing and eating. There were more than a few failed experiments along the way: carrots gone to seed, horn worms decimating tomatoes, and bolting cilantro. But mostly it has been incredibly good.
Perennial herbs still bring me the most satisfaction. I love that a plant will simply come back to life each year and can survive some dry spells. Herbs add so much culinarily; they can turn the ordinary to spectacular with little effort.There is also something that feels inherently healthy eating that greenness as well.
Think about the herbs you use in cooking and see if you can grow them yourself. It is quite satisfying to think, chives might be nice in this potato dish and clip a handful a few steps away. Or to make a pesto (so many different herbs can be used in this way!) for your pasta, flatbread, or soup. You can get bold and use herbs in dessert; I have Pete Peterson to thank for lemon verbena ice cream.
Some herbs are easier than others to grow in pots, and most do not require much work. I suggest starting with these perennials: chives, thyme, oregano, and tarragon. Mint is nice but will spread so keep that in mind. Parsley is a biennial, but best treated as an annual. Annuals such as basil and rosemary are good to have on hand. On the edgier side, I love lemon verbena and borage (cucumber flavored flowers) when I can get them.
I could never have imagined growing up that I would have the gardens I have now.This year, I had more time to spend in the garden in the early spring, and it shows.I love the peace it brings me in these crazy times and how it complements the sanctuary of my kitchen. Happy cooking and gardening everyone!
Sweet Pea Soup with crème fraiche
Serves 6
1 lb. peas (good quality frozen peas are fine)
2 oz. (4 T) butter
1 C. onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
4 C. chicken or vegetable broth
3 T. cilantro, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch of sugar (opt)
Garnish: Crème fraiche or soft whipped cream, pea shoots or cilantro leaves
Bring broth to a boil and keep warm while preparing the next step.
Melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan, and add onion, garlic, and chili. Season with a little salt and pepper and cook about 3-4 minutes to soften. Add peas and cover with the hot broth. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to simmer about 5 minutes. Add cilantro and stir. Puree soup in a blender or food processor until smooth. Taste and add more salt or pepper as needed. Adding a pinch of sugar will heighten the sweetness of the peas. Can be served warm or cold. For a vegan version, usevegetable oil and vegetable stock, omit the cream garnish.
— Rose Hollander
Flatbread with herb pesto crust
Makes one large pan (17”x 12”)
For the flatbread
1 package dry yeast (about 2 ½ t)
1 C. warm water
½ t. sugar
2 t. salt
3 T. olive oil
2 ½ — 3 C. all-purpose flour, plus additional for kneading and shaping
Dissolve the yeast in warm water with the sugar in a large mixing bowl, and let sit for 10 minutes until yeast is bubbly (if it is not bubbling, throw out the mix and start over as your yeast is not active.) Add remaining ingredients, adding more flour if it seems too sticky. If using a stand mixer, use the dough hook and mix about 8 minutes until it is smooth. If by hand, stir together with a wooden spoon to fully incorporate the ingredients, then flour a work surface, turn out the dough and knead until dough is smooth and elastic. Place dough in a clean, oiled bowl, cover with a towel and let rise 1 hour to up to 5 hours.
When ready to shape, punch dough down in bowl. Flour a work surface and have your pan ready. Oil the pan. Place the dough on the floured surface and roll out with a rolling pin until it is at least two inches wider all around than your pan. Gently place dough in the pan, pushing the dough into the inner edges and leaving an overhang of dough. Turn oven to preheat to 500 degrees.
For the herb crust
Pesto
2 C. basil, parsley, or cilantro leaves
1 – 2 cloves garlic, chopped
t. salt
2-3 T. pine nuts
1/3 C. olive oil
Blend herbs, garlic, salt, and pine nuts together in a food processor or blender. Slowly add olive oil until you have a smooth but not too thin sauce. This method can be used for other herbs or combinations of herbs except for woody herbs like rosemary which would be strong.
1/3 C. finely grated Parmesan cheese
Olive oil to brush dough
Flatbread toppings
Have ready toppings of your choice for the flatbread. We used sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, shredded mozzarella and more pesto and Parmesan for our topping last week. I love it topped with arugula lightly dressed in lemon and olive oil.
Assembly
Place a thin line of pesto all around the inner edge of the dough in the pan, topped with a line of parmesan. Roll the excess overhanging dough carefully up and around the pesto and cheese, forming a tight rolled edge inside the pan. Brush the dough with olive oil, taking care to brush the edges, then arrange your toppings on the rest of the dough. Bake about 10-15 minutes, checking the bottom to be sure it is getting crisp.
— Rose Hollander
Basil Lime Pound Cake
Makes 1 bundt cake
½ t. baking soda
1 C. sour cream
1 C. (packed) basil leaves
1 C. sugar (plus more for dusting the pan)
1 C. powdered sugar
3 large eggs
1 C. (8 oz) unsalted butter, room temp
1 T. grated lime rind
1 ½ T fresh lime juice
½ t. salt
1 t. vanilla
2 ¼ C. all-purpose flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a bundt pan, and sprinkle 1 T sugar in the pan.
In a small bowl, mix baking soda with sour cream and set aside.
In a food processor, place basil leaves, pulse, then add sugars and process 10 seconds. Add eggs, butter, sour cream mixture, lime juice and rind, salt, and vanilla. Process until smooth. Add flour and then pulse until it is just incorporated. Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake 1 hour or until the tester comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes, invert, and release cake to a plate.
While cake bakes, make a cream cheese frosting:
Cream Cheese Lime Frosting
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
4 T. butter, softened
1 C. powdered sugar
1 t. lime rind
1 t. lime juice
½ t. cream of tartar
Blend ingredients until smooth. Spread frosting on cake when cake is warm (but not too hot!)
— Rose Hollander (original source unknown)
