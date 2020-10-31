I attended a graveside memorial service recently. The afternoon was windy and cold, with rain that spit from the sky every now and then. Yet the colors of the autumn leaves seemed more vibrant than on a sunny day; I wondered if I was seeking something joyful in contrast to the somber scene around the casket.
Harry was the patriarch of the family and Armenian, and the service was led by an Armenian priest. In black vestments, with a hood and mask and the wind whipping his garment about, the priest looked frighteningly like the grim reaper.
Until he spoke. His strong voice was gentle and instructive as he described the religious ritual we were about to observe. It was a beautiful service.
Afterwards, we were invited by the priest to join the family at the Peninsula Room nearby for food and drink. He said that for Armenians, food is the language of love.
That expression stuck with me since that day. It evoked memories of how my grandparents and parents showed their love through food, whether it was sharing with others what little they had during the war, taking food to a family in need, or honoring a visit by making their guest’s favorite food. It is why I make cookies for someone who is feeling blue or bake a cake to celebrate a homecoming.
At the gathering after the service, we heard about this Armenian family’s food traditions. Speakers described meals and more food than anyone could eat — I could picture the groaning tables. Along with the wonderful stories shared about Harry, food was described as a constant in the cycle of their lives and clearly an expression of their love for one another.
I called the son, Jim, who is a friend of my husband’s. I wanted to hear more about “food as the language of love.” He told me about his father marrying his mother who is German-Croatian and how rare it was for him to marry outside the Armenian community. His mother, Elaine, was taught how to cook Armenian food by her mother-in-law. Elaine is an excellent cook and mastered the traditional foods that graced their family table: Lahmajoon (a flat bread with lamb topping), rice pilaf, stuffed grape leaves, shish kebabs, baklava, and more. She did let her own heritage shine in her baking and became known as the best pie maker around.
We talked about our immigrant parents and how important food is to their cultures’ expression of love for others. We spoke about having family members on different sides of the political fence. He said this isn’t as difficult when they are at the table together because sharing the food of our heritage “reminds us of where we come from.”
The last time I was home visiting my father, we had a meal with our extended family. The conversation before dinner danced around the topic of politics, and I began with “let’s talk without trying to change each other’s minds.” It led to surprisingly frank discussions, and an agreement that we shared some important values. I think the fact that we have shared so many family meals together made the difficult topic easier.
I am saddened these days by the divisiveness in this country that is more and more evident as we head to the election. I read that engaging in discussions with someone holding opposing views can help bridge the gap, but I worry about how to do this without putting someone on the defensive.
Maybe talking about food can be a way to begin to bridge our differences. Food is often a safe and comfortable topic. When we ask questions about food, it opens the door to understanding a dimension of that person we can relate to, even if their candidate of choice is not the same as ours. As we listen, we often seek to find what is similar in our experiences and try to appreciate what is different.
Sharing food with others is even better. That’s where the “language of love” comes in, doesn’t it? You are showing you care about someone, even if you don’t agree with their politics or some other issue. I got to know my neighbor better during the stay at home order when we saw each other getting some fresh air every day. I shared molasses cookies with him and was treated to stories about his mother, his love of cookies, and learned about a woman in town he was helping.
You might begin by offering someone you are getting to know a taste of something you made, perhaps from an old family recipe. You could ask what foods they grew up with. You might learn about the aunt who dragged coolers full of lahmajoon to a memorial service and laugh about how they are still eating the leftovers weeks later.
With food as the language of love, the divide could melt away.
P.S. Please vote next week!
Lahmajoon
Makes 16-18
2 packages pita bread, each split in half to create two circles
2 lb. ground lamb
3 C. onions, finely diced
¼ C. chopped fresh parsley
1 small, or ½ large green pepper, finely diced
1 ½ t. salt
½ t. black pepper
1 clove garlic, minced
1 small can tomato paste
1 small can whole tomatoes, drained and chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Stir ingredients together until thoroughly combined in a bowl. Spread each pita half with some of the meat mixture, pressing firmly and being sure to cover bread to the edges.
Cover baking sheet with parchment paper, and place pitas on top. Bake for 14-15 minutes until topping looks dry. May be cut into smaller circles for appetizers. Freezes well.
Pilaf
Serves 4
2 T. butter
½ C. fine egg noodles (vermicelli), broken into pieces
1 C. long grain rice, rinsed and drained
2 ¼ C. chicken broth
Salt to taste, depending on the broth
1 T. ketchup
Melt butter in a quart pan over medium heat. Add noodles and stir constantly until they pick up a little color. Add rice, broth, salt and ketchup. Bring to a boil, cover and lower heat. Cook about 10 — 12 minutes. Turn off heat, remove lid and place a clean towel over the rice until ready to serve.
— Above Armenian recipes from Elaine Kalajian, with thanks.
Gingered Pear and Currant Bread
I love this quote: “There are only 10 minutes in the life of a pear when it is perfect to eat.” (Ralph Waldo Emerson) I made a pear tart, and the extra pears became overripe before I could eat them. This is a great option for ripe pears.
Makes two small loaves, or one regular bread loaf
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour two 7¾-inch-by-3¾-inch-by-2¾-inch loaf pans or use one regular bread loaf pan.
2 ½ C. flour
1 ½ t. baking powder
½ t. salt
1 t. cinnamon
2 C. finely chopped peeled ripe pears (about 3)
2 T. lemon juice
½ C. (4 oz.) unsalted butter
1 C. firmly packed light brown sugar
1 t. vanilla
2 large eggs
1/3 C. finely chopped crystallized ginger
¾ C. dried currants
Sift dry ingredients together in a medium bowl, set aside. Toss pears with lemon juice in another bowl and set aside.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar together until light, then add eggs and vanilla, beating to combine well. Stir in the pears and ginger until it is combined well. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined, then stir in the currants. Spoon batter evenly between the two loaf pans.
Bake 40–45 minutes for the smaller pans, 50–60 minutes for a full-size pan, until the bread is pale golden and tester comes out clean. Remove breads from pan and cool on rack.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from Gourmet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.