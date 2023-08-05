I came down the stairs rather sleepily one Sunday morning, glad my husband woke ahead of me to start the coffee. It smelled so good.
I looked around for Eric, and saw him in the driveway at the car, phone and travel mug in hand. “I’m going fishing!” He grinned. “I’m so glad,” I said, and before I could ask more, he looked down at his phone. “Guess what? You can come too.”
Oh boy! I ran inside to get dressed, grabbed the rest of the banana bread, and hurried out the door. The early “worm” catches the fish, and it was already past 7 a.m. We made our way to the harbor in Leland and climbed aboard Pier Pressure. Captain Wes Smith greeted us with his ever-present smile. Our friend Seth had organized a charter excursion for his work crew, who were likely sleeping in on a Sunday morning. Seth cast messages to friends to see who would take the bait, and we won the lottery. We got to go fishing on Lake Michigan on a warm, calm morning. It doesn’t get any better than this.
I took up fishing about 10 years ago, when Eric introduced it to me at our friends’ property in Canada on Lake Huron. We usually stay in one of their two large tents set on platforms that perch over the water and look out over small islands. Between the shore and the islands are some good fishing spots. I learned to catch pike, with all its challenges. They are big and feisty with a mouthful of scary teeth. More than once I wondered if the canoe would tip as we struggled to get a thrashing fish in the boat and remove the lure using jaw spreaders. My friends kindly named a fishing hole after me, having the distinction of pulling the largest pike out of there two years ago.
My interest in taking up this sport was partly to spend time on the water and mostly to cook and eat very fresh fish. It was a great lunch treat during my childhood summers. My father liked to fish at Sawkill Creek near our house in the Catskills, or at the reservoir nearby. I didn’t fish with him, but I did enjoy the rainbow trout he brought home. He’d pan cook the trout in brown butter and serve it with a light potato salad and some cucumber slices. Simple and delicious.
He also fished in a wide river that flowed near a friend’s farm in upstate New York, spearing large carp. He’d make a broth of milk, carrots, potatoes, celery, and fish stock, and when the potatoes were almost done, added chunks of the carp to poach in the liquid. It would be finished with loads of fresh parsley and small cubes of butter that melted into yellow pools, ready to be scooped up with crusty bread.
Living on the East Coast also meant seafood, clams being the preferred mollusk, although lobster and oysters also made an appearance for special occasions. My father felt sorry for me when I moved to Michigan and couldn’t get fresh clams. Every trip to visit my parents included one night of steamed clams for me, in ridiculous quantities. On his first visit to meet my family, Eric got a taste of how serious my father’s culinary habits were. We had our usual massive clam feast and Eric decided to clean up while the rest of us were gabbing at the table. At one point, my father, noticing Eric at the sink, asked where the clam “juice” (the steaming liquid) was. When Eric explained he had dumped it down the drain, we watched with bated breath as my father turned red, trying to control himself. He always saved this precious elixir for clam chowder, and while he patiently (for him) explained this to his new son-in-law, he also never let him forget it.
Moving to Michigan meant freshwater fish, and we are very lucky to have a variety to choose from. Lake trout, salmon, whitefish, walleye, pike, brown trout, perch, and bluegill are the most familiar. No matter where I lived, I found the fish markets, and soon became a regular here at Carlson’s and Burritt’s.
The farmers market introduced me to Ed and Cindy John of Treaty Fishing Company, and we often visit their space in Peshawbestown for fresh lake fish. Oryana West has a wonderful fish department too. I know there are countless other options in the region, with good reason. We have fish!
Serving fish at dinner parties is a good choice no matter what the season. In spring and summer, it feels lighter than meat, and with a short cooking time, is easy to make while your guests sip on pre-dinner cocktails. In fall and winter, fish can be made into a stew or chowder, or baked in a sauce. Sometimes a grateful guest will tell me they don’t prepare fish, fearful of overcooking it or not sure how to prepare it. When Oryana asked me to teach a class, I suggested one on cooking fish. In May, I had a good group of 12 people eager to tackle fish recipes. We had a lot of fun shucking oysters, searing and poaching fish, making smoked fish mousse and sauces.
A few years ago, we bought a small boat, then fishing kayaks, to expand our options. A fishing kayak is wider for stability and has a rod holder in front of the seat to carry your gear. I admit it was easier fishing with Eric in a canoe, having his help tying on lures and bringing a fish into the boat. In a kayak, I had to learn to handle those tasks on my own, and I got better each time we went out. We found beautiful inland lakes in Leelanau County, places in the Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore Park where fishing trips included seeing swans and loons, and hearing the sandhill cranes as they soared overhead. Distant hooting owls, raucous red wing blackbirds, and yappy crows complement the “peace and quiet” of a place without traffic noise or people. Then again, the joyful shout of “fish on!” when we have one on the line is a pretty sweet sound.
There is still so much to learn about fishing, and I am glad. That morning on the Pier Pressure, we motored out towards the Manitous. The fish were not as deep as they get later in the summer, and Wes found a sweet spot. At one point, there were four fish on four lines! Very exciting. Wes choreographed the ballet as we moved our rods over and under one another at the stern, bringing in the lake trout with a scoop of the net. On our way back to the harbor, we cast for cisco in the shadow of Whaleback, watching a young boy on a boat nearby holding up his prize with a wide smile. Cisco is akin to whitefish, and a good fighter, fun to catch. If you see it at the market, grab it. It is delicious to eat. Why not serve it at your next dinner party? And if you are the one who caught it, maybe you’ll have a good fish tale to tell.
Fried Cisco or Whitefish Fillets
Serves 4
¼ C. buttermilk (optional)
- ½ C. all-purpose flour
- ¼ C. cornmeal
1 t. each salt and black pepper
½ t. paprika
4 (5- 7-oz.) cisco or whitefish fillets
1 T. butter
4 T. canola, safflower, grapeseed or other vegetable oil
2 lemons
You can make this without the buttermilk, but it does help the flour/cornmeal adhere better.
Place buttermilk, if using, in a shallow bowl. In a separate shallow bowl, mix the flour, cornmeal, salt, pepper and paprika together with a fork. Rinse fish fillets and pat dry.
Heat butter and oil in a large heavy bottomed skillet or two medium skillets (double the butter/oil so there is a layer in each pan.) Place fillets in the buttermilk, one at a time, then into the flour mixture, turning to coat both sides. When oil is hot, turn heat to medium and add the fillets. Cook about 5 minutes or less per side, until golden brown.
Remove to a baking sheet lined with paper towel. Squeeze lemon juice over the top and serve with lemon wedges on the side.
- Substitute dry masa harina for the flour and cornmeal; it’s really good!
— Rose Hollander
Basil Sauce
I like to serve fish with a sauce that can also be draped across vegetables, potatoes or even bread. Saffron is a great flavor for fish and makes the sauce a pretty color but feel free to omit. It can be pricey! The basil is the predominant flavor; the sauce is still good without the saffron.
Makes 1-plus cup
Pinch of saffron threads (about 10)
½ t. warm water
1 C. good quality mayonnaise
½ C. fresh basil leaves
¼ C. olive oil
1 T. Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove
1 ½ t. finely grated orange zest
½ t. salt
¼ t. fresh ground pepper
Place saffron in a small bowl with water, let sit 10 minutes to soften. Add saffron and remaining ingredients in a food processor or blender and run until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and chill before using.
Smoked Trout or Whitefish Mousse
Makes 2 cups
1 C. ricotta cheese
1 C. coarsely flaked smoked fish, picked carefully to remove bones
2 T. prepared horseradish, drained
2 T. chopped scallions or chives
1 T. chopped fresh dill
2 t. fresh lemon juice, or more to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Place ricotta in a food processor and process until ricotta is smooth. (Or place in a bowl and whisk until smooth.) Fold in remaining ingredients, taste, then add salt and pepper and taste again, adjusting to your liking with more seasonings. Chill before serving.
Serve with sweet pepper slices, cucumber rounds or crackers.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from “The Silver Palate Cookbook”
