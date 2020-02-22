I have a thing for birthday parties.
This does not spring from childhood memories; what I can recount of those parties is only based on a photo I have. In it, I see girls sitting around our dining room table in pointy party hats, a cake with candles in front of me, and in the background, a row of balloons clinging to the wall. That triggers the strongest memory: my mother rubbing balloons against her clothing to create the static that allowed them to stay suspended on the wall, a magical feat if there ever was one.
My love of birthday celebrations evolved slowly in my adulthood. I came to like feeling special on a day that is mine to celebrate. This feeling is even better when surrounded by others who acknowledge the uniqueness of your day. Thus, a birthday became a grand excuse for throwing a dinner party. In my 30s, I was part of a certain group of friends who loved a good party, and between us, we could count on a birthday dinner party at least once a month. The menu would be based on special foods the guest of honor liked and there was always cake for dessert. We had a no gift rule, and birthday cards provided plenty of entertainment when they were read aloud then passed around.
Most parties were just plain fun and delicious, but some do stand out. There was the year a friend threatened some “special” entertainment for someone’s over the hill party, only to appear as Miss Piggy, dancing to “It’s a Man’s World.” Another year, we had a frozen fish toss on a winter’s night and were visited by the village police officer who wondered what we were doing out on the street. One friend in the group was adept at making a special crown out of Mylar and chamois for the birthday person, which she decorated with objects representing their work and hobbies.
I still cherish my crown.
When my children were young, I wanted their birthdays to be special days. We would set the table with the “birthday placemat” and begin the day with an elaborate breakfast followed by presents from the family. The children often challenged me to make an unusual dessert for their birthdays. One year it was a cake made by stacking 50 crepes with a layer of chocolate ganache between each one.
Another year, we filled a long wooden trough-like bowl with many different ice creams, sauces and toppings, creating a giant sundae. The young guests each got a spoon and dug into the communal bowl.
My neighbor’s daughter, Kelley, is partial to a cake made of three meringue layers, with lemon curd, whipped cream and berries in between the layers.
I started dating the man who would become my husband about a month before his birthday and had not yet met his close friends. I asked if we could host a birthday party at his house so that I might get to know them. It was early March, and that year his birthday coincided with Mardi Gras. I decided to make jambalaya, a salad, and cornbread, with a carrot cake for dessert.
His house is small and old, built “railroad apartment” style where one room flows directly into the next.
It has a galley kitchen, with the stove and refrigerator separated by a small cabinet at the narrow end of the room. On one of the long sides of the room, there is a sink, followed by the dishwasher, then a cabinet with open shelves above.
There are more cabinets running the length of the opposite side and all the countertops are made from old bowling alley flooring.
It’s pretty cool but a very tight space; when you open the dishwasher, you can barely pass through the room.
We had invited three couples and I was a little nervous to be cooking for a dinner party in a yet unfamiliar house. What became apparent, all too quickly, is how even the smallest of kitchens are a magnet. This is a universal tenet; people are drawn to the kitchen when food is being prepared.
It was comical that evening. A couple of guests literally sat ON the countertops while I performed the limbo around the others to grab food from the refrigerator, use the sink, or get serving bowls from the shelves. Everyone was asking questions of me as the newcomer and I am so glad that I had planned to serve a dish I knew well. I remember feeling the love in that kitchen and later at the table, when the cake with candles was placed before Eric. As we sang “Happy Birthday,” I was sad to think about the evening ending, but I guessed, correctly, that there would be many more to come.
Not everyone likes to celebrate their birthday, but in my experience, that is the exception to the rule.
My friend Leslie celebrates her birthday month! Birthdays are a good excuse to make someone you know feel special and to bring people together. If the celebration is a dinner party, the meal can be as simple or as elaborate as you have the time and energy to do.
Just remember, people will gather in your kitchen, even if you shoo them away. We can’t help ourselves. Smells of food entice us into the room, as does the opportunity to visit with one another. The best remedy is to relax.
If you have time, make what you can before guests arrive, and if you can’t, engage your guests to help. And don’t forget the candles for the cake, because getting to make a wish is always a good thing.
The following is a good recipe for a crowd and the spicy nature seems fitting when it is cold outside. I reduced the normal amount of spice in this recipe but there is still some heat, especially if you use andouille sausage. You can reduce the cayenne and white pepper even more to suit your taste.
Jambalaya can be made in advance, but wait to add shrimp in the reheating phase, as that will keep them moist. You may want to add a little stock when reheating if it seems dry. A slightly sweet corn bread is a good accompaniment.
Jambalaya with chicken, sausage and shrimp
Serves 6 – 8
Seasonings:
2 whole bay leaves
1 t. salt
¾ t. cayenne
1 ½ t. dried oregano
¾ t. ground white pepper
1 t. ground black pepper
¾ t. dried thyme
Mix together the seasonings in a small bowl and set aside.
2 T. neutral oil, such as safflower oil (traditionally lard or pork fat is used)
2/3 C. chopped smoked ham, (tasso if you can find it) about 3 oz.
2/3 C. chopped andouille or other smoked pork sausage (such as kielbasa,) about 4 oz.
1 ½ C. chopped onion
1 ½ C. chopped celery
1 ½ C. chopped green bell pepper
1-2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
1 ½ t. minced garlic
1 28 oz. can chopped tomatoes
2 C. low sodium chicken stock or seafood stock
2 C. uncooked rice (preferably Uncle Ben’s Converted)
1 lb. peeled large raw shrimp
In a 4-quart saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add the ham and andouille or smoked sausage. Sauté until crisp, about 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently.
Add the onion, celery and bell pepper and sauté about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally and scraping the pan.
Add the chicken and raise heat to high. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium.
Add the seasoning mixture and minced garlic; cook about 3 minutes, stirring constantly and scraping pan.
Add the tomatoes and cook until chicken is tender, about 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the stock and bring to a boil.
Add the rice, and turn the heat to low, cover, and cook about 15 minutes until the rice is just cooked.
Add shrimp (and oysters if using); stir well and continue cooking until shrimp and oysters are just done, about another 5 – 10 minutes.
I make a lot of ice cream using egg yolks, which leaves me with containers of egg whites in the refrigerator. This cake is a great use of egg whites and is simple to make!
If you want to skip the lemon curd and just fill it with whipped cream and fruit, go ahead. Otherwise the lemon curd will use the yolks left over from the meringue, a win-win.
Three Layer Birthday Meringue Cake
4 egg whites from large eggs
2 C. sifted powdered sugar
1 C. lemon curd (see recipe below)
1 C. whipping cream
2 C. fresh berries of your choice
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Measure a piece of parchment paper to fit on the baking sheet, and using a cake pan as a guide, draw two 8-inch diameter circles. On another sheet with parchment, draw the third 8-inch circle.
Place the egg whites and sugar in a clean mixing bowl.
Using the whisk attachment, slowly mix the egg whites and sugar until frothy, then turn up the speed and whisk until stiff peaks form. This will take a while.
Divide mixture into thirds and spoon evenly over each circle. Bake in the preheated oven about 40-45 minutes until dry and lightly colored, rotating the sheets to bake more evenly. Let meringue disks cool on a wire rack.
Shortly before serving, whip the cream, sweetening it with a little sugar if you like. Place the meringue disk on the serving plate and spread half the lemon curd, then half the whipped cream over the disk. Sprinkle half the berries over the cream. Top with another disk and repeat but save a little whipped cream and some berries. Top with the third disk, placing the last bit of cream and berries in the center on the top. Or decorate as you’d like! Don’t forget the candles.
Lemon Curd
Makes 1 cup; recipe can be doubled easily.
4 large egg yolks, beaten then pressed through a fine mesh strainer
Zest of 1 lemon, about 2 t.
1/3 C. lemon juice
½ C. sugar
6 T. (3 oz.) cold unsalted butter, cut into 6 pieces
Combine yolks, lemon juice, and sugar in a small saucepan, whisking to combine. Set pan over low heat and stir constantly with a wooden spoon. Cook until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of the wooden spoon, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat. Add butter, one piece at a time, stirring with the wooden spoon until consistency is smooth. Stir in the lemon zest. Transfer mixture to a small bowl. Lay a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the curd to prevent a skin from forming; wrap tightly. Let cool; then refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour, before using.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.