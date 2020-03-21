We have a piece of artwork by Glenn Wolff over our sideboard in the dining room depicting Annapurna, the Hindu goddess of food and nourishment.
My husband gave Glenn an old wooden lid from a Hobart crate he had found and asked if Glenn would do a piece on it for us. The Hobart Company, founded in 1897, makes kitchen appliances.
Eric told Glenn I was into cooking and yoga, and Glenn created a version of this goddess to represent those parts of me. Annapurna sits in a lotus position, her eyes closed in meditation, and holds a wooden spoon in one hand and a bowl in the other. Surrounding the frame are bits of cutlery and cooking utensils. It is a beautiful piece.
Annapurna is empowered with the ability to supply food to an unlimited number of people. In feeding them, her guests also attain energy to achieve knowledge and enlightenment, and to best follow their destiny. When I received this artwork, I did not know how much of an inspiration she would be.
Less than a year later, I embarked on a three-month adventure to Ireland, to attend Ballymaloe, a “cookery” school in County Cork. I decided to take a sabbatical from my office job to fulfill a wish of mine to get a formal chef certificate.
Ireland did not have a reputation as a culinary destination, although that has recently changed, but the school has been in existence since 1983 and is well regarded in Europe. It was recommended to me by a chef who attended there and whose style I admire. The emphasis on quality ingredients and philosophy of “farm to table” has always been at its core. The syllabus begins with teaching classic French methods.
Ballymaloe is a school with its own farm: there are gorgeous old “glasshouses” (greenhouses,) dairy cows, pigs, chickens and lush gardens. The gardens, both formal and whimsical, grow produce, herbs, flowers, and fruit used at the school. Kitchen classrooms are in a converted, light-filled apple barn with tall windows looking out over fields.
The chef certificate program is 12 weeks long, and the days are rigorous. There are early morning chores; my favorite was milking cows. Then on to the kitchen classrooms where each student prepares six recipes from the previous day’s demonstration under the watchful eyes of the teachers. Lunch follows as the formal meal of the day. The students’ morning work is presented and served, tables must be set just so, and even clean up tasks are taken seriously.
Afternoons are spent in the lecture hall/kitchen. We watched the instructors demonstrate about 20 recipes each day while we furiously scribbled notes, knowing you would be randomly assigned six to prepare the next day.
Every aspect of the day was graded, from your “order of work” (a cooking task list) to clean up. One of the best tools I learned at cooking school was how to create a manageable task list; the ability to read through recipes and assign a timeline for what needs to be done when has been invaluable.
Most of the 60 students in the program were younger and seeking culinary careers but there were a few like me who wanted some formal training and to improve our skills.
Students came from all over the world. Many evenings were spent at the pubs in the nearby villages, getting to know one another and share our horror stories of the day. We communed over pints of stout and danced to lively music. We sneaked food from demonstrations and held parties in our dormitories. There were even yoga classes twice a week and movie nights featuring food documentaries. One day, a notice went up asking if any students wanted to participate in a pheasant hunt. I signed up.
It was drizzling on the morning of the hunt. We were driven to a beautiful 19th century manor house and taken around back to meet the hunters. The gentlemen looked straight out of Downton Abbey, wearing dark green wax cotton jackets, tall boots, and carrying leather pouches. We were each assigned to a hunter, who also had a dog and dog handler. Three hours later, I was wet and cold but exhilarated. There was more walking than shooting and we covered a lot of the estate.
When we returned to the manor house, we again went to the back courtyard, and I expected the van to be waiting to return us to school. Instead, we were invited to join the hunters and come inside. We took off our muddy boots, and were provided slippers, a warm fireplace and Irish whiskey. Beautiful hors d’oeuvres appeared on silver platters and I felt transported in time. We were led into a dining room of red flocked wallpaper and mounted game trophies. In the center was a massive table with candelabras, set for a formal meal.
We were served a Sunday afternoon supper I will never forget. It began with mushroom soup, followed by oysters, chicken in pastry, roast beef, salad, then cheese platter, ending with a simple elegant fruit tart and chocolates. Fine wine was served throughout. The conversation was fascinating, covering politics, history and travel. As we left, each student received a bird from the day’s hunt along with instructions on how to hang it to age before cooking.
The generosity of that day stayed with me, as did other smaller moments in Ireland. The food culture is rich, and I am very lucky to have experienced it. I completed the exams and received my chef certificate, fulfilling a wish or perhaps my destiny. Channeling Annapurna and Ballymaloe now, I am cooking more confidently than before and better trusting my instincts.
While our Sunday suppers are not as elaborate as an Irish country manor house, we usually have a full table of guests and food. There are cloth napkins, candles, and flatware in its proper place; not to be formal or snobbish, but because that little bit of attention is easy, and goes a long way to make guests feel special.
I hope you can find a way to feel inspired to make food that will nourish you and your guests, both body and soul. Maybe the following recipes will help! These have been adapted from the Ballymaloe Cookery Course book.
This recipe is an easy yeast bread; no kneading, minimal rising time and truly delicious. A star in my book and great as a base for smoked fish, soft cheese, or butter and thinly sliced radishes. Equally good with butter and jam.
Brown Yeast Bread
Makes one 5-inch-by-8-inch loaf
2 C. slightly warmer than room temperature water, divided
1 t. dark molasses
2 t. (1 packet) active dry yeast, or if you can find it, 1 oz. fresh yeast
14 oz. (3 ½ C.) whole wheat flour
2 oz. (1/2 C.) white bread flour
1 ½ t. salt
Variety of seeds: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pumpkin, about 3 T.
5-inch-by-8-inch loaf pan
Generously oil the inside of the loaf pan, set aside.
In a small bowl, mix the molasses with 5 ounces of the water, then sprinkle in the yeast. Stir to combine and let sit for about 5 – 10 minutes until frothy with some bubbles.
Place both flours and salt into a large bowl and whisk to combine. When yeast is ready, add yeast mixture and the remaining water to the flour and stir well. Dough will be wet.
Put the dough in the greased loaf pan and sprinkle the seeds on top. Cover pan with a dish towel and set in a warm place to rise.
You’ll want it to rise to just below the top of the pan; this can take anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour depending on the warmth of the room and the strength of the yeast. It will continue to rise in the oven so if too high, it will fall over the edge.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees, being sure you will be at the right temperature when the dough is ready.
Place pan in oven and bake 20 minutes, then turn oven down to 400 degrees and bake an additional 30 – 45 minutes, until top is brown, and bread sounds hollow when tapped.
We made a lot of soup at Ballymaloe, and it was served as a starter for lunch. This is a very simple soup, which is a nice thing. You can spritz it up with some fresh chopped parsley when serving or add fresh thyme during cooking if you’d like.
Mushroom Soup
Serves 6 — 8 as a starter
2 T. (1 oz.) unsalted butter
1 C. (4 oz.) onion, finely chopped
1 lb. mushrooms, finely chopped (a mixture is nice)
4 T. (1 oz.) flour
2 C. chicken broth
2 C. whole milk
Salt and pepper to taste
1 t. fresh thyme leaves
Parsley for garnish
In a large saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add onions, cover and cook, checking and stirring occasionally, until they are soft, about 8 minutes. Do not let them brown. Add mushrooms and stir, turn up heat to medium and cook about 10 – 12 minutes. Meanwhile, heat broth and milk in a separate pot to just below boiling and keep warm.
Add flour to mushroom/onion mixture and cook over low heat, stirring, about 2 minutes. Gradually add the broth/milk mix, stir and cook about 3 minutes.
Taste and add salt, pepper and thyme. Cook another minute. Feel free to add cream (about ½ cup) before serving, and garnish with parsley.
We also made a lot of savory tarts, usually very simple affairs with minimum ingredients. Emphasis on quality of ingredients is important. Feel free to use your own pastry recipe.
Gruyere and Dill Tart
Serves 8
Pastry
1 C. all-purpose unbleached flour
4 oz. (1 stick) unsalted butter
Ice water (about 3 T.)
1 9-inch tart pan, preferably with a removable bottom
1 egg, beaten
Cut butter into flour until it resembles coarse cornmeal, then drip in water until dough just holds together. Flatten into a disk, wrap in wax paper, and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Place dough on a flour dusted surface and roll out to about 2 inches larger than pan. Press dough into pan, pushing together any tears and refrigerate while oven preheats.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover dough with foil, then add weights (dried beans) and bake about 25 minutes until just about done. Take out of the oven and remove foil and weights. Brush top with some beaten egg and return to oven to bake about 5 — 10 minutes until golden. Set aside to cool.
Filling
4 eggs
12 oz. cream (heavy cream or half and half)
3 oz. (1 C.) good quality Gruyere cheese, grated
1 oz. (1/3 C.) parmesan cheese, grated
2 T. fresh dill, chopped
1 t. salt
Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
¼ t. freshly grated nutmeg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk eggs and cream together in a large bowl. Add cheeses and the dill.
Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Pour filling into prebaked tart shell and bake for 30 minutes, until filling is slightly puffy and top is golden brown. Let rest a few minutes before serving.
Nice with a green salad on the side.
