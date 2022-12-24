Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. High 19F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.