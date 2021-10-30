Last month, I wrote about starting a new tradition. With Halloween around the corner, I’d like to share a story of another tradition we started 25 years ago.
Halloween is full of happy memories for me. I loved dressing up and still do, and of course, there was candy sorting, trading with siblings, and eating the best pieces first after bringing home my haul. It was the same for my children, although we also had roasted pumpkin seeds we always made for a salty treat to counter all the sugar. And we made sure to have a sit-down supper before the candy consumption began.
We live in the village of Suttons Bay and get a fair share of ghost and goblin visitors on Halloween. When our children were small, one of us would accompany them on their rounds, and the other would stay behind to give out candy. The parent of a child’s friend usually stayed behind to help out on the porch, and afterwards both families had dinner in spooky candlelight together.
In the beginning, I would dress up in a costume for my role as the distributor of treats, alternating between frightening (but not too much) and goofy. I heard that some houses in Suttons Bay did more, to the delight of my children. There was the house with a witch who popped out with a cackle from the front hedges, and another house where a booming, disembodied voice challenged the children to come closer. We decided to devise “games” for the trick or treaters to add to the community fun.
There was a year we had a candy chute set up; pull the cord and out it shot. Another year, we hung a sheet across the room with three holes cut into it. Hidden on a table behind the sheet laid the unseen choices: a bowl of peeled grapes (eyeballs), a bowl of cold noodles (worms or intestines?) and a bowl of candy. Yes, there were squeals.
The best game, however, was created by my son, Ian, and a middle school friend. They built a wheel with a spinner attached, and where the pointer landed determined the amount and type of treat you received. There were three large pie shaped wedges (red, blue, or yellow) and three successively smaller wedges painted on the wheel. Landing on the smallest wedge would yield the “grand prize.” We dubbed the game “The Hallo-Wheel.”
Ian’s father, Stuart, challenged him to determine the mathematical probability of how many grand prizes we needed for the estimated 400-plus annual trick or treaters (it was seven to 10 prizes.) We stocked a grand prize table with 2-lb. bags of M&Ms and Skittles, giant Hersey bars, tubs of gum and pretzels, and a large stuffed animal or two. Landing on the “Super” or “Less than Super” wedges would grant the winner full-size candy bars. Everyone else who spun won the usual Halloween candy share.
The boys added colored lights around the wheel, which glows as the Plexiglas spinner moves over the spaces. The wheel sits on a table, and we stand behind, ready to pass out the proper treat. We found a railroad bell and strike it when we have a grand-prize winner. The Hallo-wheel was an instant hit and long lines form every year from the sidewalk to the porch.
There is one rule for those who want to play: if you are not wearing a costume, you can only play if you sing a song before spinning. The un-costumed players are usually teens shepherding their younger siblings, or part of a gaggle too-cool to don an outfit, but nine times out of 10, they will sing for the chance at a prize.
One of my favorite memories is the year we added a “Yard O’ Beef,” an absurdly large summer sausage, to the grand prize table. The 8-year-old winner was announced by the ringing of the bell, and as she stood over the grand prize table, a chant emerged from the waiting crowd: “Yard O’ Beef, Yard O’ Beef…” She looked back and forth between the large bag of M&Ms and the summer sausage, then triumphantly snatched up the sausage. Applause erupted as she held it over her head and raced down the walkway to her mother. Her smile was priceless, as was her mother’s incredulous look.
We continued the tradition of the Hallo-Wheel, and 25 years later, it is not surprising to hear a young parent tell us they had taken their turn on the porch years ago, then tell their children to “give the wheel a spin.” I am so glad we are back this year.
We will also continue the tradition of a sit-down supper afterwards with our friends, in a dark, candlelit house.
The menu will include, as always, black bean and sausage soup. We will tell stories at the table of the ghosts and goblins, the funniest song we heard that night, and perhaps, the surprising choice by a grand prize winner.
Recipes
There was a New Yorker magazine cartoon last week, showing a coven of witches circling a bubbling cauldron. The caption read: “I wish we could be this happy about every soup.” This is a good weekend project soup. There are quite a few ingredients and a long cooking time, but the soup freezes well and is worth the effort. It can be made with less or no sausage for a lighter version.
A green salad with a mustard vinaigrette is a nice accompaniment, and at this time of year, I would add some sauteed pear slices, goat or blue cheese and toasted walnuts. Serve with some crusty bread as well.
Black Bean and Sausage Soup
Serves 8-10
1 lb. dried black beans, soaked in water to cover overnight.
½ C. olive oil, + 2 T.
2 C. yellow onions, diced
6 garlic cloves, crushed
1 large or 2 smoked ham hocks
4 qt. water (divided)
2 T. ground cumin
1 T. dried oregano
2 bay leaves
2 t. salt
2 t. ground black pepper
Pinch cayenne pepper
6 T. chopped flat leaf parsley (divided)
2 garlic (or Polish) sausage
5 sweet Italian sausage
5 hot Italian sausage
2 bratwurst
2 sweet red peppers, seeded and diced
2. T. dry sherry
1 ½ T. dark brown sugar
1 T. lemon juice
Sour cream and Tabasco for serving
Heat ½ cup olive oil in a large heavy pot over low heat. Add onions and cook about 8 minutes, then add garlic and continue cooking until onions and garlic as limp but not brown, about 10 minutes in total.
Drain and rinse beans and add to the pot. Add ham hock and 3 quarts of water. Stir in the spices, salt and pepper and 2 T. parsley. Heat to boiling, then reduce heat to medium and cook at a slow boil for two hours, skimming off any foam and stirring occasionally.
While the beans are cooking, place garlic sausage in a medium saucepan and add remaining 1 quarts of water.
Heat to boiling, then reduce to low heat and simmer 40 minutes. Drain. Remove casings and slice into 1-inch disks.
Heat remaining 2 T. oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Add half the Italian sausages and sauté until browned, removing the cooked pieces when done. Cook remaining Italian sausages, remove, then cook the bratwurst in the same skillet. Cool slightly and slice sausages into 1-inch pieces (remove casings if they are tough.)
After two hours of cooking the beans, remove 1 cup of the cooked beans and puree them in a food processor, then return the puree to the pot. Continue to cook for 30 minutes.
Add all the sausages and the red peppers and cook for another 30 minutes. Remove ham hocks, let cool slightly and shred the meat, adding the meat to the soup. Stir in the sherry, brown sugar and lemon juice.
Cook over medium heat about 30 – 45 minutes more, until beans are very soft. Stir in remaining chopped parsley, then taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve with sour cream and Tabasco or other hot sauce.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from the Silver Palate
Pumpkin Cookies
Makes 18-20 large cookies
1 C. (8 oz.) unsalted butter, room temperature
1 C. packed brown sugar
1 C. sugar
1 egg, slightly beaten
1 t. vanilla
2 C. all-purpose flour
1 C. rolled oats
1 t. baking soda
1 t. cinnamon
½ t. salt
1 C. pumpkin puree
1 C. semi-sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven 350 degrees. Beat the butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, then vanilla.
Stir the dry ingredients together in a separatebowl. Alternate adding 1/3 flour mixture to butter mixture, then ½ pumpkin, ending with flour mixture, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the chocolate chips.
Grease baking sheets or line with parchment paper, and drop dough on the sheet, a scant ¼ cup per cookie. Space about 3 inches apart. Bake 20-25 minutes, then cool on wire racks. Remove cookies carefully and decorate to look like jack o’lanterns with candy corn, icing, raisins or red hots.
— Rose Hollander
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.