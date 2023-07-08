TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery released its annual Cherry Pie Whole at the end of June, a couple of days before the start of this year’s National Cherry Festival.
The June 30 event featured cherry pie slices, a pie-eating contest and more.
Marketing Director Jim Young said they have been brewing this seasonal variety for around 12 years.
“It’s one of our most sought-after seasonal beers,” Young said. “It’s a perfect summer beer. It’s not something we can make all year.”
They use whole cherry crumb pies, made with tart Michigan Montmorency cherries, from Grand Traverse Pie Company.
“We throw the whole cherry crumb pie in the fermenter,” Young said. “There are about 75 whole pies that go into it. It picks up the notes of pie crust with sweet cherry notes to finish.”
Grand Traverse Pie Company Owner Mike Busley said Russ Springsteen, Right Brain Brewery owner, used to cut his hair in the Warehouse District. Then Springsteen opened the brewery there and later moved to the current site on 16th Street.
Busley said they just bake their pies and the brewers turn them into the Cherry Pie Whole beer, which is “a little sweet with a hint of tart cherries.”
“Each year it’s a little different,” he said. “I’m not a big beer drinker, but I like it.”
He added that he appreciates the community connection with another local business.
Young said the beer is usually available for a couple of months, which about covers the summer season. Other seasonal varieties include: Spear Beer (spring), Blueberry Pie Whole (late summer), and Pecan Pie Whole (fall).
“We’re kind of known for that around town,” he said. “We try to focus on culinary inspired beers.”
People can find the Cherry Pie Whole at some locations around the state or on tap at Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City. A four-pack of 16-ounce cans is also sold at the brewery.
Young added that the label was rebranded this year, so it may look a little different to customers. However, the cans still contain amber ale with a 5.4% alcohol by volume (ABV).
