TRAVERSE CITY — Hexen means “witch” in German; belle means “beautiful” in French.
Christian Geoghegan and Heather Webber wanted to convey this feminine, woodsy feeling in their eatery in the Warehouse District. Hexenbelle opened just after Thanksgiving in 2020.
“With COVID we realized we don’t have the same job security as we did before,” said Geoghegan, who worked at Alliance before it closed last fall. “We want to create a space that feels like home and a safe space for everybody.”
The vegetarian menu stems from Geoghegan’s Palestinian background. They said most dishes can be made vegan or gluten free, though the coffee drinks contain milk.
“A lot of it follows the Silk Road and Spice Trade,” they said of their food. “Palestinian food is the most stable thing we do. That’s what we enjoy eating.”
Their popular items, Geoghegan said, represent their style and flavors. The Palestinian rice bowl contains rice vermicelli noodles with ghee (clarified butter from India), lentils and vegetables. Though seasoned to taste like lamb, Geoghegan said it contains no meat.
“Most people think it’s not filling or exciting, but that’s the furthest from the truth,” Geoghegan said. “It’s a complete, balanced thing. People can try the full meal without needing meat.”
Other creations include the musabaha, a chickpea and tahini sauce breakfast topped with a soft-boiled egg, but people can remove that for a vegan option.
Geoghegan said the hummus and flatbread is their favorite, as it reminds them of grandma’s food.
“If I could have a last meal, that’d be it,” they said. “It’s very important to the Arab community. It’s essential. I try to replicate how I feel eating her hummus as a kid.”
Hexenbelle is usually open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Geoghegan said the plan is to add dinner service this fall. Customers can pick up food, or eat inside or on the patio.
Rad.ish Street Food co-owners Lisa and Ryan Moberly present a vegan menu at Stone Hound Brewing Company.
They took over the kitchen inside the Williamsburg brewery about four months ago.
“There’s a huge plant-based community here,” Ryan said. “It’s a huge honor to bring that style here and offer another option.”
They serve Mexican dishes at Stone Hound. Ryan said Lisa is half Mexican, so the couple wanted to showcase her heritage.
“Lisa handcrafted that menu,” he said. “Her family did a lot of cooking.”
Items include burritos, a black bean quinoa salad, tacos, pretzel bites with spicy mustard and Mexican street fries — which Ryan said are “a loaded fry with a seitan asada.” This vegan protein is one of their meat substitutes. Their dishes also use soyrizo (Mexican-style sausage flavor), ground impossible meat and Chickun (plant-based protein).
“You don’t need to eat meat at every meal,” Moberly said. “It’s a cuisine — try it and decide for yourself.”
The couple also operates Rad.ish out of the Coin Slot in Traverse City. Though they still make vegan food, the style is Asian American.
Both locations are open for walk-up service. Online and phone orders are temporarily halted.
