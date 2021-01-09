PETOSKEY — Mike and Holly Kotz could not find many pierogi locally, so they decided to make their own.
They started at farmers markets and festivals, opening Lost Village Pierogi in Grand Rapids about three years ago.
Mike left his job as as screen printer and Holly quit teaching high school to pursue what she called their “pierogi side hustle.” The couple launched their full-time career in Petoskey only a few months ago.
Mike said they tweaked his Polish grandma’s recipes, namely removing lard as an ingredient.
“The end result is between a noodle dough and pie crust,” he said. “The light, airy shell crisps up. They’re not very doughy. The shell is the delivery system for the goodness inside.”
Traditional fillings include potato cheddar, cabbage and onion and kielbasa and kraut. Non-traditional varieties range from smoked gouda macaroni and cheese to a breakfast scramble (sausage, scrambled eggs and hash browns).
“It’s definitely good comfort food,” Mike said.
Holly said they even offer sweeter options like a pineapple upside down cake and a cinnamon apple French toast.
The classics tend to be most popular, but Holly said repeat customers are starting to try the unique flavors. They currently offer about 30 kinds, but plan to create at least four or five more soon.
“New varieties continually pop into our heads,” Mike said.
Initially, Mike said, they made 30 dozen of the Polish dumplings each day, but recently they upped that to around 500 dozen.
Items are then packaged and sold frozen.
The increased demand led to a search for a pierogi-making machine, rather than have “an arsenal of Polish grandmas in the kitchen,” Mike said.
After about a year, the couple found one from Poland.
Though much of the process is done this way, they mix the dough and finish each dumpling by hand.
“I catch every one of them,” Holly said. “All our gluten-free are totally done by hand and the custom orders.”
Mike said the seal is important, as it is their signature. Theirs look like little suns.
“We seal the pierogi with a flat edge,” he explained. “There’s a pinch to it so you can tell who made it.”
Lost Village Pierogi hosts its second dumpling pickup Jan. 9 at Meijer in Traverse City. Preorders are sold out, but Mike said they plan to return to this and other northern Michigan sites this winter. Events should pop up every six to eight weeks.
In addition to pierogi, the menu features other Polish fare such as potato pancakes (latkes), sauerkraut and kielbasa. They plan to add hot food for carryout closer to the spring.
Lost Village Pierogi in Petoskey is open for curbside pickup from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Call 313-573-6109 or visit lostvillagepierogi.com to order.
