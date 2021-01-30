TRAVERSE CITY — Many area restaurants continue to offer cooking classes, bringing people together virtually while larger in-person gatherings are suspended.
The Good Bowl owner Soon Hagerty said their classes started almost when the Vietnamese restaurant opened in summer 2018, but they switched to virtual when the pandemic reached northern Michigan in March 2020.
“We try to do them on Mondays, always for dinner,” Hagerty said. “By the time you’re done, you have dinner for four people. It’s easy — you’re going to learn something new, but you can recreate it.”
Hagerty said families, couples and individuals can register and pay online and then pick up a box containing the ingredients a day or two before the event. Restaurant staff marinates the meat and does other prep work for the customer.
“You don’t have to grocery shop at all,” she said. “You can add on wine or something like that.”
People can learn to make bun cha in early February. Hagerty said this is “an iconic dish from Vietnam” that is served with vegetable pot stickers.
“It’s pork meatballs, freshly made, over rice noodles and scallion oil,” she said. “It’s one of my favorites, actually.”
Previous topics included family-friendly dumplings, Vietnamese street food and pho — perhaps the most popular. This Vietnamese rice noodle soup is traditionally made with beef and garnished with scallions, onion, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts and jalapeno.
Chef Tony Vu instructs and tells stories about Vietnamese culture. Hagerty answers questions, if needed. They average about 20 guests per class, as Hagerty said more than that is harder to coordinate via Zoom.
Despite that challenge, Hagerty said they do not plan to stop classes, which occur once or two a month through April.
“It’s such a cool alternative,” she said. “I’m not sure we would’ve thought of this without COVID. You’re in the comfort of your own kitchen. You learn some skills. We have some good knife techniques.”
Other food-related experiences are available to purchase, such as private sessions called “Cooking with Friends” as well as hot pot and dumpling kits. Prices vary, but Hagerty said interested diners can contact info@goodbowleatery.com for more details.
Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars staff works with chefs to teach general cooking classes — from pasta and pizza making to steak dinners. Four or five classes are scheduled every week, and some may repeat if there is enough interest.
“It’s what they like to cook,” said Fustini’s director of corporate marketing Denise Walburg. “They’ve all taught classes before. They know what’s popular.”
About 10 days before an event, registrants receive a packet with the ingredients list and recipes. Walburg said this gives them time to purchase the products, especially if they are not local residents.
The classes often fill up with family members who want to learn together and continue cooking at home.
“It does allow people who are scattered across the country to sign up,” Walburg said. “There are some that people have had kids cook with them, though they’re not kid-specific classes.”
Events are capped at 15, Walburg said, to allow chefs to interact with participants and Fustini’s staff to answer questions.
Walburg said they launched virtually classes in October 2020, after nearly eight years hosting the program at retail locations.
“I don’t see that virtual classes will go away, as long as people want to take them,” she said. “Everyone’s in their own kitchen. You know where your equipment is and it’s easier to work around food allergies.”
Additionally, Walburg said they provide olive oil tastings when they receive new items. Fustini’s staff gives tasting tips and pairing suggestions.
Private classes, Walburg added, give people the chance to customize — whether they prefer a vegetarian, vegan or other menu. Visit fustinis.com or call 231-944-1145 to sign up for a class or learn more.
