TRAVERSE CITY — When Nic and Sara Theisen, the owners of Loma Farm were looking for a place to relocate their Colorado business, they scoped out several areas in the Midwest before landing on a location just outside of Traverse City.
“We shopped around towns from Minnesota to Wisconsin to Iowa and Michigan looking for a place that one, would need a small farm like us, and two, had a robust restaurant scene.”
Upon arrival in northern Michigan, the couple transitioned their business model from one that sold to farmers markets and supplied shares to buyers through community supported agriculture, to one that provided its vast array of vegetables to restaurants.
“As the restaurants were coming in, we had positioned ourselves to be known for supplying restaurants and supplying really high end and well cared for crops that come in clean and consistent,” said Nic Theisen.
One of the restaurants serving up Loma Farm produce, is the ski and golf resort Crystal Mountain.
At the helm, Executive Chef Jack Wenz utilizes regional food that mirrors the local farm landscape.
“Your food should reflect your geographical location,” he said. “Nothing will ever be as fresh as the thing that you buy in your own backyard.”
Diners, Wenz said are now more savvy than ever.
“The average diner is a lot more educated now,” he said. “They know that, you know, smaller farms are probably doing better practices with their raising of animals more humanely, less pesticides.”
Incorporating food from small, local farms “puts a face to your food,” added Wenz.
Another of those faces of a food provider is that of farmer John Dindia, who owns Lakeview Hill Farm in Traverse City with his partner Bailey Samp. Their main products include cucumbers and tomatoes.
“When you buy our stuff, you know it’s been harvested that week and you know it’s going to last longer in your fridge,” said Dindia.
People will notice the difference between locally grown as compared to imported food in virtually every area including flavor, quality, texture and freshness, Dindia said.
With the higher quality also comes a higher cost, he added.
The COVID-19 pandemic created an increased focus and appreciation of where food is coming from.
When store shelves were bare, his farm kept providing, said Dinida.
“We kept providing just as we were before because we distribute just to our local area. So we were still there when other people weren’t,” he said.
Watching that harvest feed the community is his greatest reward, he said.
“It’s amazing working all day and filling up our huge walk-in cooler to the ceiling and the next day it all goes out to our local community,” he said. “It just keeps happening every single week.”
Though there’s a stronger need and more awareness about locally grown food, only a fraction of the community is actively buying from local farms, according to Nic Theisen.
“If we can even get 25 percent of our town — 20 percent that had the goal of eating, you know, three items a week from a local farm, there would be a lot more room for more local farms around here,” he said.
