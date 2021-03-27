TRAVERSE CITY — Community members can get A Taste of Success at home this year, as organizers moved the annual event to a takeout-only format.
The April 2020 event was canceled during the initial COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns in northern Michigan.
Great Lakes Culinary Institute Director Leslie Eckert said they considered “the transition of figuring out how to still deliver something really neat” without losing the theme.
The culinary school tested this format in November with to-go charcuterie boards. Eckert said they quickly sold all 200 boxes, and she hopes their next event follows suit.
She said staff and faculty guide the culinary students who put together this event. They learned how to select takeout containers, modify the menu with food that travels well and organize the pick-up portion of the event.
“It’s forced them to think about things they wouldn’t without this pandemic,” Eckert said. “Restaurants slimmed down their menus with less traffic coming in. It really has forced us to talk about that part of food service.”
The garde manger — which translates to “cold kitchen” — class provides the charcuterie meats and preserved items. The soup comes from Lobdell’s, and baking students created various desserts for this year’s menu.
Though past in-person buffets included stations with worldwide cuisine, the takeout box highlights a few entrees.
“Taste of Success is really a global experience, so we’re offering four different regions in the box,” Eckert said. “It’ll be a really nice experience.”
Jim Morse instructs world cuisine and garde manger classes at the Great Lakes Culinary Institute.
Morse said it is challenging to pull off a takeout event in an educational setting, but the students learn valuable information.
“It shows students how they have to adapt to be successful during a pandemic and follow the safe handling guides,” he said.
Each A Taste of Success package generously serves two people, Morse said. Reheating instructions and a menu program are included.
“They can choose what to heat up the first day,” he said. “I’m sure there will be enough for a second day.”
The cost is $200, and all the proceeds go to current or potential students. Eckert said funds support students’ tuition or other things they may need to succeed in the program.
“This is a great scholarship opportunity for our students and a great way to support our program,” Morse added. “This is the largest scholarship fundraiser for students that we have in the culinary program.”
About half the available meals are reserved already, but people can go online to order. Pickup is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. April 16 in the parking lot of the Great Lakes Culinary Institute.
A Taste of Success guests are invited to join the NMC Foundation’s Zoom event at 7 p.m. This includes student profiles, videos and photos of students in the kitchens and stories of achievements.
Call 231-995-1021 or email foundation@nmc.edu with questions.
