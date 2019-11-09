TRAVERSE CITY — Chefs from two local food trucks plan to whip up the food at the annual Flapjack and Flannel Festival at the Little Fleet.
Glendale Ave. owners Bray and Brittney McCabe bring three pancakes to the event, their first festival. Their food truck opened to customers in May, and the couple recently celebrated two years of their pop-up restaurant, where they served brunch.
Bray said they are excited to share their unique and delicious flavor creations: Fruity Pebbles, green onion and bacon cheddar jalapeño variety.
“We decided to do one sweet pancake and two savory,” he said. “We made sausage gravy at our brunch and people really enjoyed it. We’re happy to bring it back for one day.”
McCabe said he is not sure how well the sweet pancake will pair with beer, but the other two should work.
“I expect it to be a chilly day, so we tried to go a bit heartier,” he said. “We make the pancakes from scratch, so they take a little extra effort. They’re fluffier and more substantial since you only get one.”
He said they expect to make 800 pancakes for the crowd.
The Daily Blend menu features a cider chai; sausage, apple and smoke gouda and poutine pancake.
Eleven Michigan breweries offer alcoholic beverages; Strong Brew cold-brewed coffee is also available. Local participants include Iron Fish Distillery, Earthen Ales and Right Brain Brewery. Plus, Blackrocks Brewery is coming from Marquette.
Create TC co-owner Jeremy Smith said this is the third time they host the festival with a local focus, and every year, the crowd grows.
“Everything that’s involved in the festival is Michigan based if not Traverse City based,” Smith said. “One reason we started this event: we wanted to capture that fall feeling. There are a lot of soups and mac and cheese events, but nothing was flapjacks.”
Smith said they brought together flannel, comfort food and drinks — all their favorite things about autumn — with a twist.
“The menus are creative,” he said. “It’s quite crazy. They’re not your average flapjacks. We try to offer a little bit of everything for everyone.”
In addition to beer, wine, cider and spirits are available. Smith said Iron Fish Distillery serves cocktails in the yurt, which acts as a warm-up station for attendees.
“They’re doing some cool, warm cocktail recipes,” he said. “The Little Fleet is closed to the general public, but they’re providing a full bar.”
The Flapjack and Flannel Festival goes from 1-7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Little Fleet. Michigan-based musicians The Pistil Whips, The Pocket and Jonathan Timm Band perform throughout the day.
Tickets are $10 for kids and $35 for adults at the event. Prices include drink tokens and a pancake. The VIP price is $65 and includes eight drink tokens, early entry and two festival koozies. Additional drink and pancake tokens are available for purchase.
The event coincides with Traverse City Beer Week, which runs through Nov. 15.
