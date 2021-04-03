TRAVERSE CITY — Infused or flavored salts are appearing on shelves in northern Michigan.
Cherry Republic began selling its Cherrywood Smoked Sea Salt around the holidays last year.
Todd Gyulveszi, the store’s product manager, said he tested the salt in his home kitchen and found multiple uses for it.
“All these seasoning salts are super good to have in your cupboard,” he said. “It’s a fun, easy to use product. I could almost use it in place of salt most of the time.”
The coarse texture, he said, works best as a rub for grilled meats or vegetables. People can run it through a salt grinder if they want to use it as a seasoning.
“They’re fabulous for using on roasted vegetables or marinating meat,” Gyulveszi said.
People can also make a smoky caramel with this sea salt. Gyulveszi suggested topping ice cream or even salads with the sauce.
He said the salt compliments barbecue sauces and is an extension of their barbecue rub, which is popular at Cherry Republic.
The product’s popularity, Gyulveszi said, emerged partly from pandemic-related shutdowns, but the trend should continue in the future.
“I can see us adding this into a spice rub or something else down the road,” he said. “People are becoming more creative in their kitchens at home, and they’re looking for something unique. I think it’s going to stick around.”
Natural Northern Foods Owner Lori LaClair said she started experimenting a couple winters ago, using a local company’s bourbon for hot sauce. She later bought a smoker and made salt with the leftover alcohol.
That was expensive, so LaClair said she turned toward other flavors, including garlic, basil, sriracha and spring onion. She added that she plans to perfect a pinot noir infusion next, allowing time for the wine to cook down.
“I was turning everything into salt,” LaClair said. “They’re easy, but you have to dry them.”
The drying process takes at least two days but can take up to five, depending on the flavor. LaClair said actions like zesting the lemons take time, but the outcome is worth it.
“I love the colors on them,” she said. “I make it in small batches. They’re such a specialty because of the time. They’re not mass produced.”
The garlic salt can be used to cook pastas or other dishes, LaClair said. The other varieties are better as finishing salts. For example, She adds the sriracha to her popcorn for a bit of a kick, and enjoys the basil flavor on plain tomatoes. The spring onion can be sprinkled atop eggs, salads or vegetables.
“It opens you up and gives you an opportunity to start writing your own recipes,” she said.
Natural Northern Foods sells some flavored salts at the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market, Burritt’s Fresh Market and the facility in Suttons Bay.
LaClair added that they hope to sell at more stores in the near future.
