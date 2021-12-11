ELK RAPIDS — Allie Gualco said she and her mom Kristen Joppich dreamed of starting their own restaurant for a few years now.
Gualco worked about 10 years in the service industry and Joppich ran a retail food store. They opened Alley Cat’s Eats and Sweets in May.
Joppich purchased a Pepsi concession wagon online, and after some renovations, they stationed themselves at Townline Ciderworks.
“My dad did all the build-out on it,” Gualco said of the food truck. “We kept it in the family.”
Some of the popular summer menu items included the pulled pork sandwich and a kale salad. Gualco said the sandwich is made with Townline’s Alma Mater cider and is topped with coleslaw. The buns come from Common Good Bakery in Traverse City.
The kale — like the onions, cilantro and other produce — is grown on site. Gualco said her family enjoyed the salad, so she added it to the food truck menu.
“It’s a hearty winter green,” she said. “It lasts forever. We’re super lucky to have it on hand.”
In addition to locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients, Gualco said they try to offer gluten-free and healthier options.
The menu changes often but current guests can order the roasted potatoes with melted raclette cheese. Its suggested cider pairing is the CranPerry, a drier beverage made with cranberries and pear.
“It’s healthy comfort food,” Gualco said. “I want to have a spot where the whole family can come — whether you’re vegan or vegetarian or a picky kid. We’re trying to offer fresh, reasonably priced options.”
Joppich caters to the sweet side of the business. She makes the desserts — whether brownies or strawberry shortcake. Over the summer, Joppich said they featured her polenta pound cake with fresh fruit.
Her specialty, she said, is brown butter chocolate chip cookies. She makes some with gluten free flour and others with all-purpose flour.
“That’s our signature cookie that we serve all the time,” Joppich said. “It’s a really gooey chocolate chip cookie.”
Another gluten free dessert is the almond Florentine, which Joppich said is made with blanched sliced almonds and egg whites. These biscuits, she said, go well with ice cream.
She said she also makes biscuits for their sell-out Sunday brunches. They have served biscuits and gravy as well as a sweet waffle and a savory waffle.
Mother and daughter agreed that their first summer went well, as many customers tried their food.
Gualco said she hopes to host paella events next summer and starting in May, bring back picnic experiences in nearby Altonen Orchards. In the fall, they may resume making donuts.
Townline Ciderworks is open from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Indoor and heated outdoor seating is available.
Alley Cat’s Eats and Sweets may have different hours, but it is open Fridays through Sundays this winter. Sunday brunch goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Order from the food truck, or call 231-883-5745 for takeout.
