GLEN ARBOR — A new trend in food service needs a new term.
Cavanaugh’s is a recently-renovated space at The Homestead Resort in Glen Arbor offered a combination of offerings and received a combination name: grocerant.
Yourdictionary.com defines grocerant as “a grocery store that sells prepared meals, either for eating on site or taking home.”
The origin of the word is a simple mash-up of grocery and restaurant.
While the name may sound pretentious, it’s anything but according to Homestead Resort senior food and beverage director John Piombo, who is also executive chef.
“It’s a cool little place,” he said. “It’s filled a nice, little niche on the property. It gives you a little more of that no-frill option.
“All the products are fresh. But it’s not a culinary training ground. It’s just good, honest food.”
“It’s gone over well,” added Kristin McCarty, food and beverage manager at the resort.
Two of the centerpieces at Cavanaugh’s are a pizza bar and a hot food bar.
Piombo said the 9-inch flat bread pizzas come out fast and made-to-order.
Gluten-free crust is available for an additional charge.
“It’s one price for unlimited toppings,” he said.
The hot-food bar offers macaroni and cheese and chicken nuggets. The rest of the items are rotated, but Piombo said they include “two proteins, two starches and two soups.”
“It’s always comfort food,” Piombo said.
Cavanaugh’s also features a salad bar with 16 toppings and two dressings.
Named for owner Bob Kuras’ maternal grandmother, Cavanaugh’s has 20 seats inside and another 15 outside. In addition to the food bars, the grocerant offers a handful of premade sandwiches.
Piombo said there is no mystery ingredients in any of the products offered at Cavanaugh’s.
“It’s all simple, simple, simple,” he said. “Everything is recognizable. It’s honest.”
For the adults, there’s a coffee bar. For those 21 years old and up, Cavanaugh’s offers three beers and one wine on tap in addition to take-home alcoholic beverage options.
McCarty said the space was used exclusively for groceries before but is able to add more.
“Now it (serves) so many different people and so many different factors,” she said. “The kids can get an ice cream and pizza and you can get a beer and a salad.
“It has a wide variety of offerings in a simplistic manner.”
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for most of the year under the direction of store manager Carrie Votour, Cavanaugh’s also offers traditional grocery options in a condensed format.
“It’s not a grocery store by any stretch of the imagination,” Piombo said, adding the offerings can fill in “something that you missed.”
Cavanaugh’s appeals to the masses and a variety of price points, Piombo said.
“You can spend your money on Albinao chocolate or you can get a Snickers bar,” he said. “You can be happy with one of our homemade cookies or you can have Oreos.
“It depends on what the customer wants.”
