Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
It’s been exactly 10 years since Gary and Allison Jonas opened The Little Fleet, providing a spot in downtown Traverse City for food trucks to congregate and offer multiple menu themes and options in one place.
“I think when they’re in a common area it is like a food court,” Gary Jonas says. “It gives that diversity to people’s eating options, so if you’re with a group of 10 people, everybody can eat from a different truck. That’s really appealing.”
What’s most amazing, though, he notes, is how food trucks become an incubator for eventual restaurants.
“The number of food trucks that have become actual restaurants — brick and mortar restaurants — is amazing,” he says, rattling off such names as Glendale, White on Rice, and Pigs Eatin’ Ribs, to name a few. “It’s a feasible way for people who have an idea but don’t necessarily have the money to open up a big restaurant — in Traverse City, the cost to open a restaurant is insane — so this is an easier entry point for someone who has a creative idea.”
The Jonases are hosting two new trucks this summer at The Little Fleet: The Dig’s Food Truck and Yanni. Devin Schaedig, owner of The Dig’s, says he started with one truck in Gaylord in 2018, adding another in the Gaylord area two years ago. This year marks the launch of the third — the one that will be at The Little Fleet. He also recently purchased The 301 Diner in Wolverine to give his staff a spot to work in the off season and occasionally serve as a commissary kitchen for the trucks, though most food preparation takes place in the units themselves.
Schaedig summarizes The Dig’s menu as Asian “to make it easy,” since it’s comprised of Chinese, Japanese, and Korean dishes. Customer favorites include bulgogi, which is tender thin slices of beef sautéed with onions in a lightly sweetened soy sauce blend, and sweet and sour chicken.
“People start off with the sweet and sour and then when they get it, they realize it’s different than the sweet and sour sauce they were expecting — it’s real flavorful, not that kind of pale pink sauce you get at most places,” he says. “The chicken is 100 percent white breast meat. We trim it, cut it and fry it ourselves, it’s not a big ball of breading.”
With a background that includes cooking in the military and attending culinary school, Schaedig says he’s always wanted to open a restaurant where he can serve the food he makes in the food trucks, but the price tag is so far too prohibitive.
“The barrier to entry was always cost,” he says. “You can get into a food truck a lot cheaper than an entire restaurant, and then you can also kind of chase your customers around if you need to. If you’ve got everything you have on this one location hoping that it works, (with a food truck) you can go where you need to go with it.”
Yanni is also brand new this year, though general manager Abrah Clark isn’t new to the food truck scene. She also runs the Traverse City Pizza Company food truck, which is in its fourth season at The Little Fleet this year serving brick oven pizzas, salads, appetizers and local items like Northwoods sodas and Moomers ice cream. Both are owned by Andy Wichern of Traverse City.
With Yanni, the focus is on Mediterranean flavors. Customers can choose from items like gyros, falafel pita, grape leaves, hummus and more.
“We enjoy doing food trucks so much that we wanted to do another one,” Clark says. “We tossed another idea whether to do trucks or catering and there was an open spot at Little Fleet and we applied for it.”
Clark says they’ve discussed starting a restaurant, but so far prefer food trucks.
“Food trucks are kind of our thing,” she says. “We just really, really enjoy it. This new truck we have is going to be a little more versatile. We’re talking about doing catering and things in the off season.”
Cordwood BBQ is also back at The Little Fleet this season with pulled pork, ribs, chopped brisket and chicken along with vegan options. Previously at The Little Fleet, Glendale Ave. has parked its food truck and is working on opening a restaurant but didn’t have details to share yet. The Good Bowl eatery’s Good on Wheels food truck is also not returning to The Little Fleet, Jonas says, where Happy’s Taco Shop continues to operate inside.
Around Town and Beyond
White on Rice started with a sushi food truck, opened a small restaurant on Fourteenth Street in Traverse City about seven years ago — primarily carryout — and recently closed the brick and mortar when the lease ran out. The food truck is operating now at The Coin Slot across from Northwestern Michigan College. Whether another restaurant is on the horizon remains to be seen, says owner Eric Kolden.
“Right now I’m just looking to operate for the next six months here at The Coin Slot successfully,” he says. Joining White on Rice at The Coin Slot is Aiko Street Food, offering a menu inspired by Chef Ryan Mateling’s Japanese heritage.
Dan Karabacz and Tim Hefty are co-owners of Bull and the Bear Kitchen, which is affiliated with Charles and Reid Pizza. Their food truck operates at Silver Spruce Brewing on Eighth Street in Traverse City, offering standard pub fare like custom burgers, steak sandwiches, chili and loaded fries
“We saw opportunity to open a food truck where we can serve quality food to a business that doesn’t offer food and allow us freedom of creativity,” Karabacz says.
Hearth & Hops Pizza, which was at Silver Spruce last year, is relocating to Furnace Street Distillery in Elberta this year.
“We started our business in 2019 in the metro Detroit area, and moved our business to northern Michigan last year,” says co-owner Jason Hill. He says the goal is to eventually open a restaurant.
Meanwhile, Hearth & Hops’ food truck is serving up Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizza, sandwiches, salads and gelato.
Bergstrom’s Burgers is operating its Kathy’s Filipino Food truck at Fresh Coast Beer Works in downtown Traverse City, according to the company’s Facebook page.
While it started out with food trucks in the Grand Rapids area, Pizza Parliament went directly to brick and mortar with its Traverse City entry and is now operating at The Workshop Brewing Company in the Warehouse District this year, says owner Justin Gunnink.
Newly opened last year, Ludovikos Cocina Mexicana is back this season. Stationed in downtown Traverse City’s Parking Lot B this year, Ludovikos offers street tacos, burritos and quesadillas along with fresh salsas.
“This year we plan on focusing on our breakfast and lunch menu,” says owner Cinthia Oswald, noting hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We plan on focusing on the daily workers who are limited for time in the morning to be able to make breakfast.”
Oswald says she and her now husband, Nick, originally bonded over food as coworkers. He had been employed in a variety of restaurants in California and she grew up in Mexico, loving to cook.
“One day I would make something from my culture and another day he would bring something in he liked,” Oswald says. “We both loved cooking and sharing our different foods with each other.”
Now offering food to others via the truck has turned out to be “the perfect future.”
“We both love Mexican food and we wanted to share the love of our food with everyone,” Cinthia says. “For now, we plan on running the truck, operating publicly and maybe someday finding a more permanent location long term.”
Working out of a new enclosed food trailer since 2022, Howard Byrne is back with Howard’s Hot Dogs Coney Island serving the Union Street bar district this season. Originally located behind the Masonic Building, which was sold in late 2022, Byrne has relocated across from Charles and Reid Pizza in the alley between State and Front Streets, just east of Union Street.
His hours are 10 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in the spring and fall, with additional nights in the summer, Byrne offers hot dogs, coney dogs, Italian and Polish sausages and local “dessert dogs” in apple, blueberry and cherry flavors.
Byrne says he started the business in 2015 with a mission to offer authentic coney dogs in Traverse City.
“I needed a job,” he says. “I wanted to start my own business. You do what you know, and you try to do it better than anyone else.”
