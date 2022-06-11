TRAVERSE CITY — Last year, Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan spent $4,443.18 on gas over the course of three months.
This year, the same time frame cost the organization $6,439.62 in gas expenses. That’s a 45 percent increase in their fuel costs.
Food Rescue picks up excess foods from local stores, farms and from the Northwest Food Coalition and distributes them to pantries and meal sites within Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Kalkaska and Antrim counties. The organization’s mission centers on the importance of providing fresh and healthy food to people who cannot afford it.
Taylor Moore, Food Rescue manager, shudders at the thought of Food Rescue not being able to complete that mission.
“It makes me sick to think of what that looks like,” Moore said. “Now is the most important time to be providing services — throughout this pandemic, and now with inflation and economic problems.”
Inflation has reached a four-decade high as the cost of most foods and services jumped in May, according to reporting by the Associated Press. Gas prices rose 4 percent in May and have surged nearly 50 percent in one year while grocery prices increased about 12 percent in one year, the biggest increase since 1979.
Food and meal services are struggling as the jumps in inflation at gas pumps and grocery stores have increased their clientele while upping their expenses. Many are determined to maintain full services, but they are also concerned what this will look like when pandemic-era government benefit expansions run out.
For Food Rescue, the biggest issue has been an increase in gas, but the organization has also seen a drop in donations. Fewer donations coupled with the absence of certain pandemic-era supplements, like the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Family Food Food Box program, made last month the lightest — the organization weighs the food it collects in pounds — May Food Rescue has seen since 2017.
Luckily, with the support of the Food Coalition of Northwest Michigan, Food Rescue hasn’t had to cut back on services, and Moore does not think they will have to anytime soon.
The Food Coalition is made up of 43 pantries, 23 meal sites and six baby pantries that work together to bring food and supplies to people in need.
The food pantry managers meet monthly to talk about the issues that the sites are seeing and to share tips and accomplishments.
The largest food pantry in the coalition is also one of the youngest. The Star Township food pantry in Antrim County, which is run out of the fire department, saw an increase in nearly 1,000 people visiting their pantry between April and May, according to data collected by the coalition.
Phyllis Hoogerhyde, director of the Star Township pantry and deputy fire chief, said she’s been looking into applying for grants to cover some of the expenses of the food the pantry needs to serve its clientele. She doesn’t get a lot of individual cash donations, although donations from the coalition, Kitchen Farms, Pidgeon Telephone and Agri-Valley Communications, Inc.
Hoogerhyde also pays for some of the pantry’s food out-of-pocket.
“Because people need it,” she said.
The impacts of the supply chain and inflation have echoed throughout these meetings during the past two years, said Val Stone, Food Coalition Staff Volunteer Coordinator.
Seventeen of the 37 food pantries that operated between April and May saw an increase in clientele between those two months.
Inflation and supply chain issues have made getting essentials like pasta and rice onto pantry shelves difficult at times, Stone said. The coalition has a lot of programs that keep it going, including one called Farm to Neighbor where they use donated dollars to buy local produce at fair market value and send out to partner pantries and meal sites. But normal fundraising and donations appear to be down, making some of the buying difficult.
“The people who normally would donate are maybe struggling a little bit on their own to be able to buy their own groceries,” Stone said. “So it’s kind of a two fold problem if donations are down and the prices are up. It’s really a very challenging thing that the pantries are having to do.”
As a way of addressing the economic impacts on the public from the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA granted waivers that allowed state governments to expand the scope of their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP). But that waiver expires at the end of June, along with the expanded scope of SNAP.
Those who run pantries in the area fear what might ensue if those benefits really do run out, Stone said.
“Unless these benefits remain, we’re gonna go back to where we were, if not worse,” Moore said. “It’s really looking bleak for folks. And the cost is going to come down on all of us.”
“Everything, the housing costs, inflation, it’s going to make providing social services that much more difficult,” Moore said.
Food pantries have seen an overall decrease in people seeking their services during the pandemic due to the fact that more people have been eligible to receive government aid, Stone and Moore said. But when that additional aid falls away and more people can’t use SNAP to cover the heightened costs of groceries, pantries will likely see attendance soar, Stone said.
“I’m optimistic that we’re going to get through this,” Stone said. “But I’m also nervous on how long it’s taking (to pass) the bills that have to be passed in Congress and at the state level in order to help alleviate some of this situation.”
During their Thursday meeting, the coalition voted to send a letter of advocacy to the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee to express their hopes that Congress will not allow increased SNAP benefits to expire at the end of June. Michigan’s U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow sits on that committee.
“I think none of us like to get into politics but when you think about gas being $5 and some cents a gallon, maybe folks who are working or have more than one income can probably afford that, but how long can we afford it?” Stone said.
According to the coalition’s dataset, the Grace Episcopal Church food pantry in Traverse City served meals to 60 more people between April and May and Reverend Jim Perra said the food pantry has seen more people coming in every week for the past few weeks. The coalition is a major part of what keeps the church’s pantry open and well-stocked, even with inflated prices for everyone, Perra said.
“We’ve got a pretty good network,” Perra said. “If people need food assistance in this part of the world, we are able to help them pretty robustly.”
Sally Hanley, director of the Grand Traverse Baby Pantry, said the pantry has yet to see significant impacts to its operations from inflation, and even the national baby formula shortage. The pantry has a variety of baby formula from the government, individual donations and doctors.
Hanley’s pantry, which is open once per month, takes appointments or called-in orders from families ahead of time for parents to pick up outside of the pantry.
People are very interested in their formula, but Hanley said that, so far, she has yet to see an influx in people making appointments or orders. But she’s not sure that means her pantry is in the clear.
“It’s definitely going to trickle down to everybody,” Hanley said. “It is going to have an impact.”
