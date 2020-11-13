TRAVERSE CITY — Staffing shortages that shut down five Traverse City Area Public Schools forced the district to keep those schools closed through Nov. 20, according to the district.
Teaching and learning at all three high schools — Central, West Senior and Traverse City High — as well as East and West middle schools will remain remote through next week with the hope of resuming in-person instruction Nov. 23, according to a TCAPS announcement.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner told board trustees Monday that an estimated 200 staff and students remained in quarantine. That number has likely grown after more positive COVID-19 cases were announced within the district.
The elementary schools will remain open.
TCAPS officials are working with the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Munson Medical Center to review data and collaborate on the regional response to COVID-19. They have yet to receive a recommendation from health professionals that TCAPS should not be operating schools face-to-face.
VanWagoner closed the high schools and middle schools Wednesday through Friday, also because of staff shortages with teachers, substitutes, aides and bus drivers. Staff that had been working at the five schools have been moved to staffing the district's 11 elementary schools to continue face-to-face learning and licensed child care programs.
VanWagoner said he does not expect the staffing shortages to improve next week.
"We need students, parents, staff, and the community to continue to monitor themselves and their children for COVID-19 symptoms, limit social gatherings, use masks and wash and sanitize their hands frequently," he said.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith, just one day after it was confirmed a member of the high school coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, announced an additional five cases were found within the district.
Smith said two middle school and two high school students as well as one teacher were confirmed positive by Grand Traverse County Health Department officials.
The positive cases are the first for the school district since the first week of school. A student tested positive just three days into the school year, but Smith managed to avoid a lengthy shutdown and closed the high school for just one day.
Smith moved quickly Friday to close both the middle and high schools through Tuesday.
Glen Lake Community Schools announced two more positive cases. The district, on Tuesday, already moved to remote learning through Nov. 30, but Superintendent Jon Hoover said notifications on positive tests came in the following day.
Hoover called the closure "preemptive" and an effort to cut down further community spread.
Northport Public Schools announced its second positive case Thursday. Superintendent Neil Wetherbee informed families the district will move to remote instruction beginning Nov. 30 with a targeted return date of Jan. 18, 2021.
TCAPS was additionally informed by the Grand Traverse County Health Department on Nov. 13 of a positive school-associated case of COVID-19 related to Traverse City East Middle School and three probable school-associated cases related to Traverse City Central High School.
