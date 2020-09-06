TRAVERSE CITY — Rick Buckhalter was confounded when Traverse City commissioners agreed in August to ask city voters about possibly leasing the senior center to Grand Traverse County.
The ballot question’s been pulled but Buckhalter, a city resident, said he wondered: If that required a vote, why wouldn’t demolishing the Union Street Dam and replacing it with FishPass?
Buckhalter is a frequent critic of the project to build a weir in place of the old dam, plus a channel and headworks for experimental fish-sorting technology.
He’s especially angry about the impact it’ll have on the Union Street Dam Park, one of his favorite spots in town, and he’s not alone.
While COVID-19 restrictions stymied a push by Buckhalter and others for a citywide referendum on the project, he still believes city voters should get a say, he said — a point he’s repeatedly raised with city commissioners.
Buckhalter likened the project to digging up part of the Open Space to expand Clinch Park Marina.
“I would contend that that massive of a disposal would be so impactful to the public and the resident that actually own it, that a few temporary city officials and city commissioners don’t have the power to do something that massive and impactful without the public, by a vote, giving them permission to do it,” he said.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht, however, doesn’t think the argument holds water.
She cited past cases where the city asked voters to dispose of parkland according to city charter, and noted some key differences between those and FishPass.
“The dam is a piece of infrastructure that’s located in the park, right? And so removing and replacing the existing piece of infrastructure is not a disposal of city parkland,” she said.
The structure dates to 1867, as previously reported. It was renovated at various times since then — the Record-Eagle in November 1955 reported eight new tubes installed for the dam’s north spillway.
Buckhalter dug through city records and found an April 1966 memo from then-city Manager Lawrence Savage recommending buying the “Union Street Dam Property” from Consumers Power Company (as Consumers Energy was then called) and to give it primarily park use.
The dam is crossed by a walkway and grassy patch, Trible-Laucht agreed. But it’s still infrastructure, and removing it and replacing it wouldn’t require a vote under city charter Section 128.
That section matters in two circumstances, Trible-Laucht said.
One involves transferring land ownership or ownership interest of park property from the city to another party — potentially leasing the senior center, for example.
That’s not the case with FishPass, even though there’s a formal agreement with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission to operate FishPass once it’s constructed, Trible-Laucht said.
She agreed the concept could be compared to a concessionaire operating in a park.
Another change that would trigger Section 128’s vote requirement would be converting parkland to a use not open to the public, Trible-Laucht said.
“So the changes that are being made to Union Street (Dam) Park are actually going to make the park more available to the public, because they’re going to add amenities and a trail, and they’re going to spruce up the park and make it more usable by the public, in actuality,” she said.
Attorney Grant Parsons said he isn’t buying it. He thinks the city should put the question to the public because the plans go well beyond upgrading the park.
Parsons pointed to plans to excavate thousands of square yards of dirt, install a 400-foot-long channel in one part of the river bank for an “industrial fish-sorting” operation and cut 63 trees.
That’s not to mention other issues, like a kayak ramp he argued only serves to commercialize the park for kayak rentals.
“If you don’t change the fundamental nature of the park, you can do stuff, you can put in lighting, you can put in a walkway, you can do a number of things, but the question here is, it’s a question of degree,” he said. “Are they going to change this park to such a degree that it’s no longer really a park?”
Parsons argued the changes go that far, and that the city charter’s vote requirement should be applied liberally in the case of FishPass.
It’s not a new issue to the city, nor to Parsons, he said.
He was involved in a 1986 legal battle to sell a parking lot between the Boardman River and Grandview Parkway for a mall, he said.
A judge ruled the parking lot was still parkland, and city voters shot down the sale. There are several other instances, including a few where he’s been an attorney for litigation, but he’s not planning to get involved that way in the FishPass question.
Buckhalter said a judge might find that “dispose” in the city charter could be construed to mean a big change like FishPass.
But he conceded a lawsuit would be an expensive long shot, and still hopes to save some trees at Union Street Dam Park.
Dan Zielinski, principal engineer and scientist for FishPass lead agency Great Lakes Fishery Commission, said 15 of the roughly 60 trees to be cut are on the dam, while most of the rest are on the riverbank near Central United Methodist Church. He believes a rendering of the project design may have made the cuttings look wider than planned, but most of the rest will be saved.
City Public Services Director Frank Dituri provided a map showing trees along Union Street, the park’s south boundary and a patch along Cass Street as slated for saving.
Then, 69 trees will be replanted, plus 371 native shrubs, Dituri said. They’ll be about three inches in diameter, and Zielinski acknowledged the park’s canopy will change.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing five bids to build FishPass, estimated to cost $18-20 million to build, Zielinski said. Those bids are under wraps during the process — USACOE Detroit District Project Manager Steven Check said in an email that’s in keeping with federal acquisition regulations.
Construction could start in the fall, as previously reported.
