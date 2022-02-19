TRAVERSE CITY — Each time Beverly Cuthbert takes a packet of frozen halibut out of her freezer, she’s making a connection with the Alaskan fisherman who caught it.
Cuthbert is a member of the Traverse City Fish Club, which works with Alaskan fisherman and Michigander Caven Pfeiffer under an arrangement he describes as a “community-supported fishery.” Basically, it has Pfeiffer, the fisherman, bringing fresh-caught-then-frozen Alaskan seafood directly to customers who are members of four different fish clubs, including one in Traverse City.
“A community-supported fishery is a fisherman like myself bringing seafood directly to customers,” explains Pfeiffer, 43, who grew up in Midland and ended up in Sitka, Alaska, after following his passion to head north and explore only to find wooden fishing boats still operating on the ocean there.
“Where there is rough water, there are wooden boats,” he says on his website.
Prior to the community-supported model Pfeiffer implemented about two years ago, he says fishermen like him would bring their catch to be sold only to get about $1.50 per pound for it.
“Then we’d watch it turn around and be sold in the Midwest for 15 times that,” he says. “Our fishing fleet is in a really rough spot right now, a lot of us can’t afford the paint to put on our boats. And if the boats aren’t getting maintained, then we’re not healthy and we’re not safe, and our families go out with us.
“This is the Gulf of Alaska. You have to have top-quality equipment to navigate these waters, much like the Great Lakes. That’s one of the things that is really awesome about bringing my fish to Michigan, is people understand these things. It feels good being a fisherman bringing the fish directly to customers.”
Pfeiffer’s Sword Seafood Company is committed to hook-and-line catching and sustainability so that nothing goes to waste.
“This means that we catch fewer fish and our volume is limited by our ability to catch fish one at a time,” he explains.
Pfeiffer and his family do the fishing, bringing in salmon, halibut, prawns and other fish from the Gulf of Alaska.
They clean and package it before flash freezing and sending it by barge to Seattle, where it gets loaded on a truck and driven to Traverse City and other club destinations.
Fish club members place orders and pay via his website, swordseafood.com. Upon arrival, the catch is taken to a frozen storage facility. Then Michelle Moore of Traverse City picks up the fish and handles distribution to members.
“The customers help that process along by hosting the fish cub, by doing outreach to other community members … just spreading the word,” Pfeiffer explains.
The Traverse City club takes delivery three times a year.
“I go pick it up, bring it to my house and get it all organized,” Moore explains. “I have a list of participants who will be arriving.
“They come to my house, I have a list of what they’ve ordered and I dole it out to the members.”
Some members buy occasionally. Others get a delivery every time. Recent collective orders in Traverse City have been totaling in the range of 400-500 pounds.
“I have to say there must be between 30 and 40 people who have ordered,” Moore said. “Not everyone orders every time.”
Moore likes the club concept because it helps support a small fisherman who is following sustainable practices. So does Cuthbert, who lives in East Bay Township.
“That appealed to me a lot because in the commercial fishing business, there’s a lot of waste because they drop the nets and a lot of stuff they catch, they don’t want, and it doesn’t survive … also the fact that you could buy from the owner, but you get the delivery through a fish club and that saves you on shipping costs. And also, it’s fresh, cleaned right away, flash frozen and shipped within 48 hours.”
Cuthbert was especially excited because she’s been an avid traveler and tasted fresh halibut while in Alaska.
“I knew how delicious it was,” she says. “And it certainly is.”
Support from people like Cuthbert and other fish club members means a lot to Pfeiffer and his family.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without our community-supported fishery,” he said. “The folks on the ground there, willing to take the time and effort to bring the fish to folks in Traverse City.”
Miranda’s Baked Halibut
4 halibut portions
½ of a lemon, juiced
4 T. softened butter
1/3 C. mayonnaise
½ C. freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2-4 T. green onion, chopped
4-6 crushed garlic cloves
Optional: Dash of favorite hot sauce
Preheat oven to 450. Season halibut with salt and pepper. Squeeze lemon juice on fish. Place fish in a baking dish and bake for 6 minutes.
Mix all remaining ingredients together to create a topping.
Remove halibut from oven and spread the topping mixture over the top and sides of the fish. Turn oven to broil and cook for 2-3 minutes, until slightly browned. Watch carefully. Serve immediately with rice and your favorite veggie.
— Sword Seafood Co.
