TRAVERSE CITY — A number of local fireworks shows reshuffled plans as the bangs and pops of the Fourth met the patter of rain.
As of 8 p.m. Traverse City's Boom Boom Club reported the fireworks were "still on" in Traverse City if the rain stayed light.
A Facebook post mentioned they may try to go a little earlier than the 10:30 p.m. start time.
Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce postponed its display to Tuesday evening.
Manistee National Forest Festival announced its intention to hold the fireworks "rain or shine."
