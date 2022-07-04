FIREWORKS (copy)

A burst from a past National Cherry Festival Fireworks Finale. The festival’s Fourth of July show was still "on" as of 8 p.m. if the rain continued to be light, according to a Traverse City Boom Boom Club post.

 Record-Eagle File Photo/Jan-Michael Stump

TRAVERSE CITY — A number of local fireworks shows reshuffled plans as the bangs and pops of the Fourth met the patter of rain.

As of 8 p.m. Traverse City's Boom Boom Club reported the fireworks were "still on" in Traverse City if the rain stayed light.

A Facebook post mentioned they may try to go a little earlier than the 10:30 p.m. start time. 

Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce postponed its display to Tuesday evening. 

Manistee National Forest Festival announced its intention to hold the fireworks "rain or shine."

