PETOSKEY — A Victorian-style house was destroyed Wednesday in a fire that damaged two nearby houses and led to the minor injury of a firefighter, local officials said.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Nov. 15, a neighbor called 911 to report flames coming from a nearby house at 500 Rose Street, blocks away from downtown Petoskey, according to a statement from the Petoskey Department of Public Safety.
The fire began in the garage before spreading to the house. One person, the only occupant who was not injured, was awakened by smoke detectors and was sitting on the front porch when first responders arrived.
Since the fire was close to next-door neighbors, public service officials said fellow residents helped move several pieces of art and personal items into other residences that were further away from the flames.
“This was a very clear picture of neighbors helping neighbors,” the DPS noted in its statement.
Although the sparks from the first fire threatened a second house, the Resort Bear Creek Firefighters said they were able to prevent them from igniting and burning that second structure.
However, the first light-grey Victorian house was a “total loss,” while the second residence nearby sustained some damage on one side as well as water damage. A third house, located behind the one where the initial fire took place, was “slightly damaged from the heat,” public safety officials said.
While he was helping to extinguish the fire, one firefighter slipped on ice and fell from a 4-foot retaining wall, Petoskey DPS reported. He was released from the hospital Wednesday morning, and said he would seek treatment from his primary care provider for his knee.
Currently, there are no indications that the fire was deliberately set, officials said. While the investigation is underway, they noted that a Tesla parked in front of the garage, where the fire started, could have been the cause.
Petoskey Public Safety fire investigators said they will work alongside a fire investigator retained by the homeowners’ insurance provider.
Petoskey DPS was assisted by CCE Central Dispatch, Resort Bear Creek Fire Department, Springvale Township Fire Department and the Petoskey Department of Public Works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.