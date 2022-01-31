TRAVERSE CITY — An extension cord shorted in the basement of a one-story house, causing a total loss.
Metro Department Fire Chief Pat Parker said they determined the fire on Silver Lake Road was accidental, said.
The short resulted in a fire that extended up into the attic and consumed the dwelling, causing considerable damage and rendering it unlivable.
No one was home at the time and no one was injured, including firefighters, but the fire will displace a family, Parker said at the time of the blaze.
Parker said, at this time, their investigation is complete and the property has been turned back over to the homeowners, who have hired a firm to complete repairs.
In another fire over the weekend, a single-story home's resident died just after midnight on Saturday on Bates Road in Acme Township.
Parker said, while the fire was put out within an hour, it consumed the home into the attic space and broke the windows in the worship center next door, Through the Roof Fellowship, because of the heat.
It is now boarded up and there is nothing left of the home, he said, and the other occupant of the home is currently receiving aid, including clothing and a hotel, from the American Red Cross. No firefighters were injured.
The body of the resident was turned over to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department for identification and an autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death.
As for who the resident is or what caused the fire, it's still too early to say, Parker said, commenting he thinks maybe he will know a cause by the end of the week.
