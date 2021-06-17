TRAVERSE CITY — Authorities issued a red flag fire warning Thursday as the weather aligned for extremely dangerous conditions across all of northern Lower Michigan.
The state Department of Natural Resources banned open burning in half of Michigan's counties Thursday, from Saginaw Bay north into the Upper Peninsula, and burn permits were not issued anywhere between. Air temperatures climbed back into the 80s, the dew point dropped and the winds picked up — the perfect conditions for elevated fire risk, officials said.
"We pretty much have all our staff ready and available for fire dispatch," said Steven Cameron, DNR fire supervisor for the Traverse City region.
Thursday's conditions were primed for fire watchers to be vigilant.
"We'll have our patrol plane up this afternoon flying fire detection," Cameron said.
Other first responders are keeping tabs on burning situations, too.
Emergency dispatch records show law enforcement officers asked landowners along South Lake Shore Drive in Leelanau County to extinguish a large burn pile just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. That happened after state officials had already put the kibosh on open burning in the region.
DNR officials encouraged area residents and visitors to avoid all open flames during this elevated fire danger period, including being especially careful with campfires.
National Weather Service officials on Thursday called for temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and mid-80s, but that's not all it takes to spike fire risk.
"Another huge component is the relative humidity. It's a relatively dry air mass overhead," said Sabrina Jauernic, NWS meteorologist.
"Another criteria is the wind."
Winds gusts beyond 20 mph were expected throughout Thursday afternoon as the forecast called for warm southwest winds. When combined with low humidity and dry vegetation, fire danger skyrocketed.
Then come the predicted storms.
The weather expert said the whole region could expect relief overnight with expected precipitation, though some spots could get isolated thunderstorms with strong winds and even small hail. The risk for severe weather is greatest west of U.S. 131, according to the forecast.
"Hopefully the whole area will get in on some showers," Jauernic said.
Friday will bring a 30 percent chance of showers across the region in the morning hours, with conditions forecasted to gradually become sunny and temperatures to climb into the upper 80s.
