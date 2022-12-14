GLEN ARBOR — The attic of a former First Baptist Church caught fire and caused minimal structural damage, but serious smoke damage.
Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, a passerby called 911 after seeing a structure on fire at 7474 W. Empire Highway (M-72), according to Glen Lake Fire Department Chief Bryan Ferguson.
Firefighters said they arrived less than 10 minutes after the initial call, and were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes.
Based on their preliminary investigation, Ferguson said the fire started in a spot in the attic before extending to the rear of the building and into a crawl space.
When responders first arrived, the building was occupied with people and pets who were all safely evacuated. Ferguson said no one was injured.
"There was very minimal structural damage," Ferguson said. "But there was definitely a lot of smoke damage."
He estimated that less than 10 percent of the building was damaged by fire.
The cause of the fire, which is still unknown, is being investigated, Ferguson said.
The Glen Lake Fire Department assisted at the scene along with firefighters from the Cedar Area Fire Department and units from the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office.
