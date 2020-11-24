TRAVERSE CITY — A technical issue put a temporary halt on learning for nearly 10,000 area students Monday.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said a glitch with one of the district’s online education service providers stopped students and staff from accessing the Google Suite programs that house much of the district’s teaching and learning. The content filter to screen any inappropriate materials mistakenly flagged Google Suite programs as being restricted.
The issue was remedied by 11:15 a.m.
VanWagoner’s daughter alerted the superintendent to the problem at about 7:35 a.m. District staff worked with the provider to fix the problem that affected all districtwide Chromebooks.
“It’s challenging,” VanWagoner said. “It happens in the business world. It happens at home. It happens everywhere. It’s just like when the internet goes out at your house.”
VanWagoner said the district is heavily relying upon online services as TCAPS remains virtual during a spike in COVID-19 cases. Monday was a “high pressure situation,” VanWagoner said, admitting there were “a lot of upset people.”
Rachel Sheppard, who has a son in middle school and a daughter in high school, said she was just relieved it wasn’t her home internet connection causing the problem. Monday provided a lesson in patience for her children, Sheppard said.
Sheppard said her daughter continued to work offline while her son took a break until service resumed.
“Our kids need to get used to it, adapt, and figure out other ways to get work done. What can you do offline, at the moment? Who can you ask for help?” she said. “When you grow up and have a job, there are going to be problems you have to overcome.”
TCAPS officials also announced three new positive COVID-19 cases — one each at Silver Lake and Willow Hill elementary schools as well as one related to Eastern, Long Lake and Silver Lake elementaries.
TCAPS Board of Education trustees voted last week to move all K-12 instruction online through Dec. 8. Although teaching and learning remains at home, any students or staff members who test positive will be reported by TCAPS. The same goes for all state school districts.
The board meets Nov. 30 to discuss a possible return before Dec. 8. VanWagoner said he will present data to the trustees that show trends for the virus and if the spread is slowing and the positivity rate decreasing.
VanWagoner said the district is not getting accurate contact tracing numbers from the health department, which is overwhelmed and cannot keep up with the demand. District officials have been tracking down and notifying some students and staff members, VanWagoner said.
“We just don’t know,” he said. “The system has fallen apart.”
Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools announced two more positive cases Monday, one at St. Francis High School and another at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School.
The Kingsley High School football team was one of 53 new school outbreaks announced Monday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Benzie, Frankfort-Elberta, Northport, Glen Lake, Leland and Suttons Bay school districts all remained on the ongoing outbreaks list as did Traverse City Central High School. Frankfort and Leland announced new cases.
MDHHS officials also reported another 11,511 confirmed cases and 65 more deaths since Saturday. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan is 314,216 with 8,543 deaths.
