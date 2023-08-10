LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office must provide a northern Michigan filmmaker with copies of exhibits shown in open court, after a judge ruled these materials are not exempt from the Freedom of Information Act.

“The behavior of the AG’s office is reprehensible and I really believe that they should take a refresher course in Michigan’s FOIA,” said Eric VanDussen, a Benzonia-based filmmaker and freelance journalist.

Governor kidnapping plot legal case Coverage of the legal case against those accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Wednesday’s ruling came from Michigan Court of Appeals Judge James Robert Redmond, who denied the state’s motion for summary disposition — essentially a request from the attorney general’s office that the judge dismiss the case.

VanDussen said he believes the AG’s office “illegally stonewalled” his ongoing research for a documentary film project on extremism in Michigan, by withholding numerous public records.

The filmmaker has been a recent fixture at political rallies, protests and in state and federal courts, interviewing attendees and recording testimony.

As part of his project, VanDussen follows state and federal court proceedings in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, traveling to Jackson, Grand Rapids, Traverse City and Bellaire, as defendants accused in the plot have made their way through the justice system.

In September 2022, Nessel’s office issued a partial denial of his FOIA request, which had sought an exhibit list and copies of exhibits shown in open court during a preliminary hearing in the case that took place in Traverse City’s 86th District Court, and VanDussen subsequently filed suit.

VanDussen said he is seeking to explore why anger, threats of violence and actual violence have become so prevalent in U.S. society, and whether it’s possible to determine when rhetoric will lead to violence and when it is “just someone spouting off.”

Redmond also serves as a judge for the Michigan Court of Claims, which functions as a circuit court taking claims against state entities. His ruling in this case was issued as a Court of Claims judge.

The AG’s office had argued the exhibits were investigative in nature, complied for law enforcement purposes, and therefore exempt from FOIA.

Instead, Redmond granted summary disposition to VanDussen after ruling the state must provide him the documents he requested, and in the exact form they were presented in court.

“In this case, the documents at issue were offered by the Attorney General’s office as exhibits in open court, in a public hearing, in a public courthouse,” Redmond said in his ruling issued today. “Some of the exhibits were simultaneously displayed over social media.”

The judge also pointed out that state prosecutors did not ask for the courtroom to be closed to the public, and did not seek a protective order prior to the exhibits being shown. Therefore, they should have been provided to VanDussen.

VanDussen, who is not an attorney, initially represented himself, though court records show he’s since retained Frederik Stig-Nielsen, with Mas Stig-Nielsen, a family law firm with offices in Traverse City and Frankfort.

Stig-Nielsen during oral arguments this spring, argued Michigan law states that government entities, when they deny a FOIA request, must specifically describe each element they are withholding and why.

Records staff responsible for responding to FOIA requests cannot, as was alleged in VanDussen’s lawsuit, issue blanket denials or partial denials, using generic exemptions, without offering any further explanation.

The AG’s office was represented by Assistant Attorney General Adam de Bear, who argued that, by naming Nessel in the lawsuit, VanDussen sued the wrong party. He should have sued the Department of Attorney General, he argued, claiming that the information withheld was exempt.

The judge disagreed.

“Although defendant might be correct that Attorney General Nessel did not personally provide the FOIA response to plaintiff, her employee did,” the judge stated in his ruling.

Exhibits are documents, photographs, videos, audio, or other material formally introduced as evidence in a legal proceeding and, when shown in open court, are generally considered available to the public.

The Record-Eagle last year also filed a request with the AG’s office seeking an exhibit list and email communications between prosecutors and defense attorneys regarding a possible agreement about whether certain witnesses would be called to testify.

That AG’s office similarly issued a partial denial in response to that request.

Christy Wendling-Richards, the attorney general’s FOIA coordinator, said in these partial denials that the requests sought information related to an open and ongoing investigation.

If granted, it would adversely impact the investigation, interfere with any prosecutorial determinations yet to be made, jeopardize the defendants’ right to a fair trial and be an invasion of privacy, she said.

Nessel made similar arguments on April 14 at a public FOIA workshop in Traverse City at the Traverse Area District Library.

She acknowledged that the case involving the kidnap plot against the governor, and the evidence that had thus far been presented in court, was of great public interest – particularly in northern Michigan.

“And the notion is, well, shouldn’t all of that information, shouldn’t all that evidence be made available to the press, or to the public?” Nessel said, adding, “Well, in theory, it seems reasonable.”

Nessel went on to say, however, that if evidence was “put all over the news” and a judge denied its admissibility, the defendants could argue they’d been denied a fair trial.

Judge Redmond’s ruling runs counter to this, stating prosecutors and defense attorneys with concerns that a prospective juror may have a preconceived notion of guilt, can discuss and resolve this in court when prospective jurors are interviewed and selected.

This is not the only time VanDussen has fought court procedure. He previously prevailed in a lawsuit filed against the Michigan Court of Appeals, after being denied several times when he sought to film oral arguments in front of a three-judge panel.

In a 2011 published opinion, the appeals court reversed its decision after asking VanDussen to supply information to prove he was a member of the media.

After submitting what the court called “fairly voluminous material,” his filming request was granted.

VanDussen has freelanced for Interlochen Public Radio, the Benzie County Record-Patriot and writes occasional articles on Medium, an online publisher.

VanDussen has a similar action pending against Nessel in the Court of Claims involving exhibits presented in open court in Jackson County for proceedings regarding kidnap plot defendants charged there.

The AG’s press office did not respond to a request seeking comment.