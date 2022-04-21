TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Film Festival will return this summer after a two-plus-year hiatus.
The nonprofit's board of directors cast the unanimous vote Thursday to host the festival from July 26-31, said Michael Moore, the group's co-founder.
Plans are to show more than 40 movies in four to five venues, and continue the tradition of showing films on the big screen in Traverse City's Open Space, Moore said.
The financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic sowed some doubts about the festival's return, Moore said.
"A lot of things didn't make it, and there were times we wondered if we were going to make it," Moore said. "But the massive support of the community, and the federal grant geared toward theaters showed that government still thinks arts are important ... we're very lucky."
The film festival's two theaters, the State and the Bijou by the Bay, re-opened in November after shuttering in March 2020. The $933,000 federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant allowed upgrades to ventilation and air circulation systems to be made at both theaters, and could be used for things like rent, utilities and other expenses but could specifically not be used to pay off debts.
The organization’s financial footing was in question before the pandemic after multiple years in the red, a high-dollar payment dispute with its former lighting and sound contractor, and infrastructure problems like flooding and boiler issues in the State Theatre.
Moore said in November that donations from the community allowed TCFF to pay off about $500,000 in debt. About $400,000 was from donations and about $100,000 was from mostly local vendors who gave the organization a break, Moore said.
The announcement also introduced new festival director Johanna Evans, who was the managing director of the American Resilience Project and the film programming and operations manager at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
The 2022 festival will need about 400 volunteers, and officials will put out the call next month, Moore said.
