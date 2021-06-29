TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Film Festival received nearly $1 million in COVID-19-related grant dollars to reopen its movie theaters and continue its festival.
According to a Film Fest statement, the $933,000 is part of the $16.5 billion relief bill passed by Congress that set aside grants for movie theaters, playhouses, museums and music venues.
Michael Moore, TCFF co-founder and president, called the fund a "godsend" as the State Theatre and Bijou By The Bay have been shut down since March of 2020, and both 2020 and 2021 film festivals were canceled.
“This $933,000 grant will go a long way to helping us get back on our feet.” said Moore in a statement, along with grateful words to Film Fest supporters, board members and volunteers and Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee.
He said there are restrictions on what the money can be spent on, and that Film Festival, which usually occurs near the beginning of August has a $3 million budget to operate both the event and its two year-round theaters.
The organization’s financial footing was in question before the pandemic after multiple years in the red, a high-dollar payment dispute with its former lighting and sound contractor, and infrastructure problems like flooding and boiler issues in the State Theatre.
