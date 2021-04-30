TRAVERSE CITY — The curtain dropped on the Traverse City Film Festival for the second summer running.
The announcement made Friday cited Michigan's COVID-19 case numbers and new variants as reasons for the decision, with Film Fest President Michael Moore calling it "irresponsible" to invite thousands of people to the traditional, week-long event. It was to take place July 27-August 1, 2021 and mark its 16th year.
There were several factors at play, but the No. 1 reason was safety, Moore said.
"Because of where we are with the numbers, we did not feel it was OK to bring 10,000 people in for the film festival," Moore said, adding that 80 percent of film screenings sell out and that movie theaters don't have windows that open.
"Would you want to sit in a packed, black box right now?"
Needed HVAC upgrades to COVID-19-proof the Film Fest-run theaters — the State Theatre downtown and Bijou by the Bay at Clinch Park — continuing work getting Boardman River water out of the State Theatre's basement and a dearth of good films available also factored in, he said.
"Even if we could open the theaters, there's no product," Moore said. "They're just starting to make films again ... Our mission is 'just great movies' and ... Hollywood needs the time."
The announcement also sought to reassure supporters of the Film Fest's financial footing and raise funds to "COVID-proof" Film Fest's two theaters with improved air circulation. Both movie houses closed in March 2020 and haven't reopened, though the nonprofit is running "Virtual State" film screenings.
But the organization's financial footing was questioned before the pandemic. Film Fest was $487,000 in the red in 2016; down $417,000 in 2017; and suffered declining contributions and grants, revenue and total assets from 2014. Its 2018 tax form 990 showed a $67,000 deficit, and the nonprofit also was the focus of a high-dollar payment dispute with its former lighting and sound contractor.
Moore said Friday that the nonprofit's $500,000 debt was reduced to $150,000, as a function of small-scale donations, grants that include a $84,000 Paycheck Protection loan and working out payment plans with the vendors they owe money to. They haven't re-hired any staff beyond a bookkeeper and a property manager, Moore said. Closure prompted organizational re-thinking, he said.
"We're rethinking how to reboot, so we stay in the black and never in red ink," Moore said. "We want to operate with that in mind."
In a typical summer, Film Fest features film screenings at venues in and around Traverse City, panel discussions with industry experts, special events and nightly large-screen movies at the Open Space. Short films shown at the festival can officially qualify for Oscar-consideration.
The nonprofit's statement said that, between the festival and the theaters, the organization brings $23 million to the local economy.
"It's disappointing but understandable," said Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach of Friday's announcement, calling the Film Fest a well-known and popular brand. However he doesn't anticipate empty hotel rooms in Traverse City this summer, as the pandemic is also attracting people to the region's recreational opportunities that pose less risk of COVID-19 transmission.
"My suspicion is that the traditional Film Fest attendee will be replaced by visitors looking for more outdoor, wide-open space experiences," Tkach said. "People are still getting comfortable with traveling and how we interact through the pandemic — we anticipate outdoor activities to still be the main draw."
Film Fest also reflects what's happening in New York and Hollywood, as the film industry is not back to work as usual, said festival co-founder and former board member Doug Stanton.
"Hollywood itself still grappling with the production and exhibition," Stanton said. "It may be difficult to get everyone to pull up stakes and come to Traverse City, let alone Toronto and Tribeca."
New strains of the virus and not knowing what the situation will be in July additionally make Film Fest's call the right one, he said.
"I think it's a wise decision, there's no other decision to make then to hold off for another year," Stanton said.
The cancellation echoes several other large-scale events, including the Bayshore Marathon that would have taken place this month. The pandemic also stripped large gatherings from the National Cherry Festival, which will take place in July without its air shows or parades.
Traverse City Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said city staff is working closely with Cherry Fest organizers to ensure the event is safe in 2021, and would have liked to see the same close collaboration with film festival organizers. It's ultimately the film festival board's call, she added.
"If that's what their board decided, we certainly understand that and appreciate them erring on the side of caution versus potentially causing issues with crowd concerns or other aspects that might have come up," Shamroe said, calling the Film Fest a Traverse City institution.
Moore also made a plea for COVID-19 vaccination and alluded to possibly organizing a smaller festival in late fall or early winter "if 80 percent of us put aside our fears, our politics, and simply roll up our sleeves for a free shot."
"I would say there's a slight chance of us putting on a mini version over a long weekend— just to put our toe back in the water," Moore said. "But only when it's safe. We don't want to create a super-spreader."
People will want to participate in Film Fest whenever it returns, Tkach said.
"I'm optimistic that when the time is right, people will want to be a part of it."
Reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this report.
