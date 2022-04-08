Michigan music festivals are poised to celebrate their return this summer after a COVID pandemic that canceled many events and lowered attendance at others.
After a two-year hiatus, Camp Greensky will fire up in early June at a brand new Michigan location — Shagbark Farm south of Grand Rapids — with performances by Greensky Bluegrass, Little Feat, Sammy Rae, Peter Rowan and Steppin’ In It.
Just two weeks later, another festival with a devoted audience also returns for the first time since 2019: Buttermilk Jamboree’s 10th music festival boasts headliners The Way Down Wanderers, Funkadesi and Zion Lion, leading a lineup of more than two dozen performers and regional favorites performing June 17-19 at Circle Pines Center in Delton, north of Kalamazoo.
In mid-August, Farm Fest will be back in northern Michigan — somewhat unexpectedly. When longtime Farm Fest organizer Stay Jo Schiller staged her final edition of the Johannesburg festival last summer because she sold the property, she said she was hopeful the new owners might keep the tradition going. They are. New owner Jonathan Burke said they’ll continue the festival “just on a smaller scale” Aug. 12-14 while they “work on repairs, upgrades and the fundamentals of throwing a festival.” Oh Brother Big Sister, Blue Water Ramblers, Railcar Graffiti, The Real Ingredients and more are part of the lineup; get details at farm-fest.com.
Finally, in late August, another northern Michigan festival that actually began during the pandemic in 2020 will boast a familiar Traverse City headliner: The Accidentals top a roster of more than 20 Michigan bands and solo artists at the third annual Forest Trail Music Festival being held Aug. 26-28 on the Cameron Family property between Manistee and Ludington.
It all signals a big change and a big uptick in Michigan’s outdoor music scene.
For Camp Greensky devotees, the June 2-4 festival not only offers up first-time headliners such as he iconic Little Feat and rock guitarist Steve Kimock & Friends, but a move from the Hoxeyville Music Festival site in Wellston to Shagbark Farm outside Caledonia – a site that organizers note is closer to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
As in past years, the festival will feature three straight nights of performances by Kalamazoo progressive bluegrass faves Greensky Bluegrass, with a host of other national and regional stars in the lineup.
Little Feat, led by keyboardist and band co-founder Bill Payne, will bring its 45th anniversary tour behind “Waiting for Columbus” to the festival on Saturday night, joining rock guitarist Steve Kimock & Friends, TK & The Holy Know Nothings, Jon Stickley Trio and phoffman (aka Paul Hoffman of Greensky Bluegrass).
In addition to Greensky, Thursday’s opening salvo will feature the return of Michigan’s ever-popular Steppin’ In It, a rootsy super-group which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.
Friday’s lineup will feature alt/jazz-rock’s Sammy Rae & The Friends, Peter Rowan, The Wayword Sons, Luke Winslow-King and Greensky’s Dave Bruzza.
Weekend passes — $75-$185 – are available online at campgreensky.com, with day pass options also on sale. All tickets previously purchased for the 2020 festival when the pandemic forced its cancellation will be honored for 2022.
Greensky Bluegrass gushed that it’s “thrilled” to welcome fans to the festival’s new home at Shagbark Farm south of Grand Rapids, a site that hosts the annual Cowpie Music Festival in August and presented Greensky Bluegrass for a special three-day event last July.
Guitarist Dave Bruzza called the site “nothing short of fantastic.”
Meanwhile, Buttermilk Jamboree’s 10th music festival was a long time coming.
Torpedoed by COVID-19 the past two summers, the family-friendly, social justice-oriented festival south of Grand Rapids – which placed second in Local Spins.com’s 2020 Readers’ Poll of Favorite Michigan Music Festivals – returns with what organizers predict will be a solid turnout.
“There have been a lot of inquiries and comments on our Facebook page from fans eager to get back to Buttermilk. Can’t wait to see their smiling faces,” said Ken Wylupski, who coordinates festival bookings.
“Our focus has been to find the best acts that we feel represent the Circle Pines’ mission of cooperation, peace, social justice and diversity. We are optimistic for a decent turnout, especially after the last two years of pandemic cancellations.”
As with many other festivals, Buttermilk attempted to book as many of the performers who had been slated to play the 2020 festival before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, there are several that are unavailable,” he said. “Buttermilk has always featured regional acts, mostly due to the expense of bringing national touring acts in.”
The roster of regional acts for 2022 is impressive and includes Last Gasp Collective, Annie & Rod Capps, Black Jake & the Carnies, Nicholas James & The Bandwagon, The Strapping owls, The Mainstays, Max Lockwood, FlyLiteGemini, Via Mardot, Conklin Ceili Band, The Mickeys, Megan Dooley, The Schrock Brothers with Peter “Madcat” Ruth, Brotha James, Hawks & Owls and more.
Headlining on Friday, The Way Down Wanderers are an Illinois-based band that incorporates art rock into the group’s string, bluegrass and folk music. On Saturday, Chicago’s Funkadesi will bring a mix of folk, Indian bhangra, reggae, funk and Afro-Caribbean strains to its performance. The Sunday headliner, Zion Lion, has long been one of Michigan’s most popular reggae acts.
The festival, which attracts more than 2,000 attendees, has a diehard following.
Earlybird weekend tickets are $88 for adults, $25 for children, available online at circlepinescenter.org.
Meanwhile, the Forest Trail Music Festival the last weekend in August will help close out the summer with a diverse roster of Michigan bands, camping, yoga, and craft and food vendors.
Located on the Cameron Family property at 352 W. Forest Trail Road in Free Soil – at the edge of the Manistee National Forest between Manistee and Ludington – the third-year festival is described by the Camerons as “a lifelong dream.”
In addition to alt-folk’s The Accidentals, the 2022 lineup includes Nashville’s Chloe Kimes Band and Ontario’s Steel City Rovers, as well as Michigan artists such as Cold Tone Harvest, The Smokin’ Dobroleles, Nicholas James Thomasma, The Real Ingredients, County Parks, Cold Leather Seats, The Rough & Tumble and more.
General admission weekend tickets, $75, went on sale earlier this month and are available online at foresttrailmusic.com, along with other details about the event.
Forest Trail also hosts a Saturday night “Summer Sunset” concert series that starts June 4.
“Buttermilk has always featured regional acts, mostly due to the expense of bringing national touring acts in.” Ken Wylupski, festival bookings coordinator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.