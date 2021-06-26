LELAND — Great Lakes water levels are down from last year and ferry service to the Manitou Islands is running again.
Manitou Island Transit lost all of the 2020 season because access to the docks on both South and North Manitou Islands was blocked. On the former it was because of dock damages from high water and winter’s ice, and the latter because underwater sand shifted and blocked the way.
This season, work done on the dock on South Manitou Island lifted and rebuilt the structure, while dredging done in late summer last year opened ferry access for this year’s season to the dock on North Manitou Island.
Now the ferry service is back at its daily runs more than 18 miles into Lake Michigan to the most remote parts of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
The return of more readily available public access to the Manitou Islands comes as people grown weary with COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on activities and socializing, drove large numbers to spend more time at public parks, nature preserves and hiking trails.
Back to camp
The Chittenden family from Spring Lake disembarked the ferry onto the not-yet-weathered dock made of new plywood at South Manitou Island after a smooth crossing from the Fishtown dock in Leland.
Camping gear inside their backpacks, they checked in at the National Park Service ranger station and hiked off to find a suitable spot for a one-night stay at the island’s Bay Campground.
“We’re actually staying in Leland for the week,” said Charlie Chittenden, who brought his spouse, Kristi, and their children, Kyleigh and Ben, for an impromptu overnight camp on the remote island.
Kristi’s parents, Jim and Joan Brown of Grand Haven, and their other grandchild Kaitlynn, accompanied the Chittendens to the island just for the day to take in the sites for the four-hour layover before the ferry returned in the late afternoon.
“This is beautiful,” Joan Brown said, adding how where they live downstate near the Lake Michigan shoreline is certainly nice.
“But the water isn’t as clear as it is here — it’s amazing.”
Kristi Chittenden said the family enjoys camping adventures and saw the island voyage as a good chance for her children to “get outdoors doing something different.”
National Park officials limit camping on the island to designated sites meant to minimize impacts on the fragile environment; gear must be packed in and fires are limited to fire rings shared among multiple sites.
Back near the visitor center, an island tour group returned from a two-hour guided trip to several historic sites such as a farm, cemetery and schoolhouse. The group piled off a trailer pulled behind a tractor and into the island’s history museum and an interpretive center.
Among them were couple Laura Keyes and Robert Kaplafka of Dunlap, Illinois. He said they’d come to the island for their ongoing research on lighthouses.
“There’s such a huge variety. Even within the state of Michigan there is a wide variety,” Laura Keyes said, adding she is a librarian who provides historically accurate presentations on the subject.
The couple headed off toward the 100-foot lighthouse tower built in 1871 and operated until 1958. The structure for decades guided ships to refuge in the island’s protective and famously deep-water bay on its eastern shore.
Work for access
Capt. Michael Grosvenor said access to the islands was restored this year for the Mishe-Mokwa ferry, but not before the company took a major economic hit last year.
Manitou Island Transit lost an entire season of their contract with the National Park Service to provide public access to South and North Manitou Islands when conditions were found impossible for the ferry to dock at either place last year, he said.
“We ran the 2019 season and the water was high on South Manitou, but the dock was still attached,” Grosvenor said.
That season two years ago the dock would become wet and slippery during certain wind directions and officials used rubber mats to improve safety for ferry passengers as they disembarked.
But the dock wasn’t raised before that winter and the ice must have knocked it about and caused damages. The ferry workers found the trouble in spring last year, Grosvenor said.
“We went out to look at the dock and it was just floating between the pilings,” he said.
Then needed dredging by the dock on North Manitou Island didn’t happen soon enough in the summer to make it financially worthwhile to offer ferry service there for just the tail end of the season, Grosvenor said.
This year, though, he said the numbers are encouraging.
“It’s going well. We’re still dealing with the issue on North Manitou, the dock area filled back in. But we can maneuver around the sandbar,” Grosvenor said. “It’s starting off to be a good year.”
Manitou Island Transit officials noticed a jump in sales of day-visit crossings so far this season, he said, while campers are about the same as past years — save for 2020.
Park ranger Amie Lipscomb greets visitors to South Manitou Island and said those who’ve arrived so far this season seem thrilled.
“Oh, they are just so happy to be here,” she said.
The Manitou Islands weren’t off limits to the public last year, but to reach them visitors must either have had their own boat or hired a charter to take them, said Tom Ulrich, deputy superintendent at the national park.
“Ninety percent of visitors to the islands ride the ferry,” he said.
Ulrich confirmed the National Park Service spent more than $400,000 to raise the frame of the dock at South Manitou Island and lay the new surface boards. And it seems dredging is needed every few years at the North Manitou Island dock, he said.
“We are dredging more often that we’d like,” Ulrich said.
And the more widely available access to the remote islands comes just in time for the waves of people in search of outdoor places after a worldwide pandemic, he said.
“People rediscovered the park and they keep on coming,” Ulrich said. “The islands are very special, and really are the quintessential visit to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. They have all the history, dunes, lakeshore views, natural resources and camping — but not the crowds.”
Statistics so far this season are on track to beat last year’s record number of 1.7 million visitors to the national lakeshore which hugs the Lake Michigan shoreline across Benzie and Leelanau counties.
Four of the first five months of 2021 set visitor number records for the national park, Ulrich said, and April marked the second highest number of park visitors on record for that month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.