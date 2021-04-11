TRAVERSE CITY — A months-long back and forth did not end with the result most state educators wanted.
The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it will not grant Michigan school districts a waiver to forego standardized testing this school year. Some relief was provided, however. Test results will not go toward any accountability measures for students, teachers or school districts.
Students in the Great Lakes State will begin taking the M-STEP as soon as next week.
The federal government waived standardized testing last year after the COVID-19 pandemic caused statewide school closures. Some expected the same would happen again.
Jon Hoover, superintendent at Glen Lake Community Schools, said his district prepared all year as if students would take the M-STEP and that the results would count.
The M-STEP provides a report card to the public for how students in a certain school are performing compared to state standards. Hoover said district leaders remain mindful that such data can determine a district’s standing in the state.
“This isn’t broadsiding us in anyway. This doesn’t disappoint us,” he said. “We’re a little surprised that — in the midst of all of this — there isn’t a bit more compassion for what we’ve had to go through as educators.”
Hoover said his district will try to keep the testing environment as close to the regular learning environment as possible. More change could affect results negatively, and Hoover said he does not want to pile on the anxiety students and teachers might already be feeling.
“Anytime you get outside of the norm — kids bouncing back and forth from in-person to virtual learning — when you ping-pong kids like that, it’s going to create a situation that is less than ideal,” Hoover said. “Getting kids out of a routine, it surely has the potential to affect performance.”
Michigan Department of Education Superintendent Michael Rice pushed hard for a waiver and said in a statement that the U.S Department of Education “continues to demonstrate its disconnect from conditions in public schools in Michigan.” Rice said the benchmark tests, such as the NWEA, given to students in the fall, winter and spring are more useful and provide enough data to “help target resources, interventions, and supports to students in districts.”
Although state officials are at odds with federal officials, Suttons Bay Superintendent Casey Petz said that “everyone’s heart is in the same place” — wanting what is best for students.
Petz said the Biden administration and those in power at the federal level received a lot of backing from state and national education organizations. For the feds to not grant the waiver, Petz said that feels “really weird.”
“This was not the thing they (state education advocates) thought they were going to get when they championed and advocated and supported and donated to the campaigns they did,” Petz said.
Moving forward with testing this year is an effort to keep a somewhat continuous flow of comparable data, which was disrupted last year. But educators question the usefulness of the data.
The most valuable data, Petz said, is the data that helps teachers form their instruction around their students’ needs. With the NWEA, the teacher gets a quick turnaround on the testing results and can use it to chart growth and regression.
The M-STEP is a different story, Petz said.
“The summative assessments are worthless to a teacher,” he said. “When that data comes back, we’ve already said goodbye to those kids.”
