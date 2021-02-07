TRAVERSE CITY — A new batch of fresh-faced and wide-eyed students piled into Lauren Heise’s third-grade classroom on the first day of school back in September.
Teachers, students and parents waited nearly six months for that day. The world of school — although it looked and acted the same in some ways — was drastically different from the one they left on March 13, 2020.
The disruption in education, and life in general, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic left some students further behind academically. Teachers and students had to make up for that learning loss, and they needed time to do it.
Heise, who teaches at Suttons Bay Elementary, recently had her students take a test to measure their growth from the beginning of the school year. All of Heise’s students showed growth and are getting back some of the progress they lost during the final months of last school year and summer break.
The regression is more than teachers see from a summer away from class. Heise said it was “a significant amount.”
“All we can do is the best we can to catch them up,” Heise said.
As gains are made in learning loss, educators and students might get a reprieve from the controversial law that could hold back thousands of Michigan third graders.
Michigan Department of Education Superintendent Michael Rice is again seeking federal waivers from state assessment requirements, arguing that Michigan students have not received consistent teaching and learning in the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic. Michigan received such a waiver last school year.
If the waiver is granted, the implementation of Michigan’s Read By Grade Three law would be delayed for a second year. The law, which was signed in 2016 and set to go into effect last school year, could hold back students who score more than a grade level behind on the reading portion of the M-STEP.
At the crux of the issue for many educators are the valuable minutes teachers have with students. Spending those on a standardized test likely isn’t the best way to do that, said Suttons Bay Superintendent Casey Petz.
Flexibility in the classroom is what teachers need, not holding children back.
“Retention is not an appropriate intervention for any child. Research does not support retention as a way to get a kid caught up,” Petz said. “If anything, it sets a kid back further socially and emotionally. It puts them on a path to failure in school.”
Such a move is only compounded when struggling students are in a precarious position academically. Having a student who is behind in reading is already an emergency, Petz said. If a student cannot read, progress in any subject will be difficult.
“Right now, retention is the very definition of kicking somebody while they’re down,” Petz said. “The solution isn’t to take them out of their social group or create a stigma for that child.”
Paul Bauer, director of systems improvement and evaluation for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said retention is damaging to a child’s social and emotional health to a point that would further hurt their academic performance.
That danger is only increased now.
Children’s social and emotional well-being has been at the center of concern during the pandemic. Teachers, parents and mental health professionals shifted greater efforts to address those issues for students feeling depressed, angry and/or isolated.
Part of the shift, Bauer said, is looking at the school system and how it functions from the students’ perspective and less from law and compliance to that law.
“They’re being very mindful of those decisions,” Bauer said.
The data from standardized tests such as M-STEP is only worth anything if it is applied correctly, Bauer said.
If the goal of state assessments and Read By Grade Three is to reestablish a new baseline of learning for a new group of students in a new grade with a new teacher, then that’s great, Bauer said. But to use it for “high-stakes accountability” in a pandemic-driven environment is too difficult because of the unpredictable changes to instruction.
“That law was put into place at a time that is no longer the place we’re in now,” Bauer said. “Our entire context has changed.”
A study from the Brookings Institute released in December showed students in grades 3-8 performed similarly in reading to students in the same grades from fall 2019. Brookings analysts attributed that to students reading more on their own and parents being better equipped to support reading rather than other subjects.
Yet teachers on the ground, especially those in early elementary education, are reading a different story than what the data shows.
Asa Kelly, a second grade teacher at Betsie Valley Elementary in Benzie County, sees “huge gaps” in where his students are academically now and where they normally are at this point in the school year. Kelly said his students are “nowhere near there,” attributing that to the 6-month disruption in education from March to September and the inconsistency in teaching and learning since the beginning of the school year.
Seeing some of his students struggle is difficult for Kelly.
“As a teacher, I continue to just rack my brain to figure out what else I can do to get these kids back up,” he said. “I know a part of it is just time.”
But time could be running out for some students if no waiver is granted and the retention law is kept in place.
Kelly said educators are working to find ways to close the gap, but no one can or should “expect miracles in three or four months.
“That’s a big, ominous thing, right now,” Kelly said of the law. “There are going to be a lot of kids who are going to fall short of that.”
A second delay would allow educators to give input on the law and legislators time to make alterations. Eliminating the focus on retention — or any mention of it at all — might be something educators push for.
The necessary interventions can be given as the child progresses from grade to grade. Educators believe retention is meaningless without providing necessary support for both teachers and students to address the issues. Smart legislation with adequate funding would be a good start, Petz said.
“Instead of focusing on consequences, focus on what the child needs,” Petz said.
Heise called the law a hurdle. Petz said it’s just one more hoop to jump through. Both agree chucking the measure again this year is the best course of action.
“This year was such a disadvantage for every student in the whole state,” Heise said. “It wouldn’t be a fair measure of growth at all with everyone having different situations. There really was no level playing field.”
The goal is obvious: getting kids to read by third grade and giving them the skills to be successful in school. Petz said accountability for that is needed — accountability for teachers, for schools, for parents, for students — to hit those benchmarks.
But the accountability should not come with a punishment attached.
“We’re talking about something that could set a kid’s entire future on a different track that leads to school failure,” Petz said. “That is the exact wrong way to do it.”
