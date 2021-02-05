TRAVERSE CITY — Either that groundhog’s lost his touch, or he’s sharper than ever.
Six “more” weeks may sound strange to snow-starved northern Michiganders, but it seems winter finally is here to stay.
Weekend forecasts threaten bitter temperatures and potential for the region’s heaviest snowfall of the season, according to a National Weather Service winter storm warning.
The warning, issued for Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee and Wexford counties, is set to last at least through 7 p.m. Friday.
“Some places will end up, probably, with a foot of snow,” said NWS Meteorologist Tim Locker.
A blanketing of 4-6 inches began it’s coating over Traverse City on Thursday evening, and is set to continue through Friday evening, he added. Lake effect to follow is less predictable, but by Saturday evening, Locker said Traverse City can expect another 3-5 inches.
But if northern Michiganders can agree on anything, it’s weathering Mother Nature.
Take Brian Beauchamp, TART Trails outreach and program director: he and his colleagues have snow removal down to a science.
At least, a somewhat chaotic science.
Traverse City workers clear off trails through Traverse City limits, while East Bay Township helps out on eastern portions of the trail. Other segments are covered by Grand Traverse County and others yet, by TART volunteers.
The trail is consistently plowed and cleared from Traverse City to Acme Township, though locals should mind their footing — TART does not use salt on trails for environmental reasons, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
“We just encourage trail users to practice caution if, you know, temperatures are going to be freezing, especially after any type of a thaw,” Beauchamp said. “If there is snow cover, conditions can be icy.”
Still, it’ll make for some cold strolls, and wind will only make the frigid forecast more cutting — Locker anticipates 25 to 30 mph gusts throughout the day Friday, bringing along a single-digit windchill.
“That’s not really going to go away,” he added, while noting winds themselves would lessen into Saturday. “It’s only going to get colder.”
Friday’s high of 25 will creep down through the day, with Saturday’s warmest hours peak at 14 degrees. Sunday will only dip lower.
Late-weekend could also see some lingering Lake Effect — and windchill to make for an unpleasant minus 10 degree air feel.
Not all dread the downturn — for some, a heavy coat of snow and bitter days answer prayers, desperate pleas and, surely, the occasional candle-lit ritual.
Snow has fallen patchy over the Grand Traverse region — as of early February, precipitation sat at a paltry 18.7 inches. It’s far from the norm, which Locker said measures around 71.6 inches by this point of the season.
Nate Noyes sees the pending forecast as a gift — one noticeably late after December and most of January proved mild, snowless and melty.
“From a ski standpoint, we’re all hurting for Mother Nature to help us out,,” said Noyes, the executive director of nonprofit ski hill Mt. Holiday on Wednesday. “Even though we’re not getting a ton of snow, we’re getting snow — that’s very much appreciated.”
Chilly days just prove another boon — the colder it is, the more efficient the hill’s snow guns are, Noyes added. Typically, the machines work best below 28 degrees, but colder is always better.
He hopes a late season catch-up will lessen the sting of lost revenue through December and part of January — a hit only more damaging amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mt. Holiday, nestled within the Holiday Hills neighborhood, tends to draw crowds for its skiing, tubing, bar and some pretty stellar french fries.
If the late start provides some late consistency, Noyes hopes to keep the hill running through March and even into early April.
Still, even with the threat of another foot, the region lingers far behind average temperatures in the latest of several volatile Michigan winters.
“It’s definitely one of the slowest starts to winter that we’ve seen,” Locker said. “I don’t necessarily know if we’ll be able to catch up — especially Traverse City, they’re way behind.
“But I could see the gap closing.”
