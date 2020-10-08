TRAVERSE CITY — Boxes and computers were removed from a two-story unit in Premier Place Condominiums on Thursday by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
FBI agents on scene closed the door and referred a Record-Eagle reporter to a staffer in the bureau's Detroit office.
Mara Schneider, public information officer, did not return a call seeking comment.
Grand Traverse County Undersheriff Mike Shea said his department was contacted by the FBI as a courtesy, and a road patrol officer assist was requested.
Butch Derickson, who said he has lived in Premier Place for 10 years and whose home is two doors from the condo searched by the FBI, said two young men live there.
A next-door neighbor who did not give his name confirmed there were "a couple of young guys" living in the unit.
Shea said he was not informed by the FBI about the nature of the investigation.
Reporter Sheri McWhirter contributed to this story.
