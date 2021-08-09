Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.