TRAVERSE CITY — After a school year marked by waves of COVID-19 cases, staff shortages and “copycat threats” following the fatal shooting at Oxford High School, many Michigan school districts used their snow days for more than just inclement weather, leaving them with few — or, in some cases, no — forgiven days left while more winter waits ahead.
School districts in Michigan are allotted six forgiven days, commonly called “snow days,” at the beginning of the school year and can appeal to the state superintendent for three more if they run out. Once school districts eclipse nine forgiven days in one school year, administrators have to make up those days at the end of the school year.
Grand Traverse Academy schools have seen six forgiven days so far this school year, all for weather-related reasons, Superintendent Jim Coneset said. GTA would likely take the week after its projected end-of-school date or hold full days on Fridays — as opposed to their usual half-day Fridays — to make up for lost time, if necessary, Coneset said.
On the other hand, Glen Lake Community Schools have already seen 10 forgiven days so far this school year due to COVID-19 spread and power outages as well as inclement weather, interim Superintendent Jason Stowe said. While that is above the amount granted to schools in a typical school year, Stowe said he thinks Glen Lake is still in a “good position” relative to other schools in Michigan that have used up the same or more forgiven days.
With the advent of virtual school, some school districts in the area are looking toward remote instruction as a viable alternative to snow days.
Traverse City Area Public Schools used up eight forgiven days across most of the schools in the district and nine at West Senior High School and West Middle School, Superintendent John VanWagoner said. Some of those forgiven days were caused by threats at TCAPS secondary schools and staff shortages.
TCAPS administrators would likely look toward remote instruction as an option for future snow days if the rest of the rest of the schools in the district hit nine snow days for the school year, VanWagoner said.
Meridith Lauzon said teaching her son, who attends Willow Hill Elementary School, from home used to present her and her husband with more difficulty but now, if a virtual day is called in place of a snow day, it’s likely her husband will be home and able to facilitate their son’s learning.
“At this point, they’re well set-up for it, so it makes sense to me to call a virtual day,” she said.
In terms of extending the school year, Lauzon said that would present her family with some difficulties as she and her husband’s work tends to get more busy in the summer months.
Kristine Stremlow, who has an elementary-age child in TCAPS, said she would be alright with virtual school days in place of snow days if the school were able to figure out an effective way to carry out remote instruction. However, given her child’s young age, she said she is skeptical of how well that would work and whether her child would be able to learn in a virtual environment at all.
The state government can grant school districts flexibility or relief when it comes to forgiven days, which would rid school administrators of difficult decisions like extending the school year. Whether or not such relief will be given this school year is still up in the air, but administrators in northern Michigan have been pushing for it.
In January, Dr. Nick Ceglarek, superintendent of Northwest Education Services, sent a letter to State Sen. Wayne Schmidt urging Schmidt and the state legislature to offer more flexibility on state attendance requirements and instruction time requirements. The letter was signed by the superintendents of every public school and public school academy within the NorthEd ISD.
Schmidt penned two bills alongside State Sen. Jim Stamas that would allow more leniency for counting attendance and instruction time on virtual learning days. In January, Schmidt said the kind of legislation asked for in Ceglarek’s letter would likely be tacked onto these two bills, which have been sitting in the House Education committee since October.
In his letter, Ceglarek urged the legislature to ensure retroactive relief for school districts that have had to use more than nine snow days.
The state has allowed schools to take more snow days in the past, Coneset said, so he is hopeful they will do so this year. Stowe said he also thinks it is likely that this forgiveness will be granted to schools this year.
However, with little action happening in the month since the letter and the four months since Schmidt’s initial legislation was passed by the state senate, VanWagoner said he is unsure whether or not such relief will be granted.
“We’re prepared if we have to make up days,” VanWagoner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.