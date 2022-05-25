TRAVERSE CITY — A tiny congregation is proving that dynamite does indeed come in small packages.
The New Waves United Church of Christ with its 15 or so members has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region to build 14 homes on the 20-acre parcel.
The church that meets online and doesn’t have its own home has opted to use a parcel of land on Bugai Road and M-72 in LeelanChurau County to provide affordable homes for working people. Members are hopeful that community donations, elbow grease and a whole lot of faith will get them to their goal.
“We are courageous in our faith, we are told,” said Tina Allen, volunteer housing project manager and a New Waves member. “We’re going to get there.”
The property was purchased by the UCC Michigan Conference in 2006 and held in trust. It could have been used to build a church. But members had other ideas.
The UCC is a forward-thinking church, said Allen. With the lack of workforce housing the No. 1 issue in the region, it seemed like the perfect use for the property, she said.
“The goal is to provide homes that are accessible for people who wouldn’t have them through the usual means,” Allen said. “We have so many people who live here who just need a leg up.”
The 14 homes will sit on 11 acres, Allen said, leaving room for trails, open spaces, a community garden or more homes in the future. A portion of the property will be also be set aside for construction of a community center someday in lieu of a church, she said.
New Waves doesn’t yet have the money to build the homes, but are putting in infrastructure — roads, a joint well and electricity.
Allen, whose work experience includes finding solutions for homelessness, is working with several agencies looking for ways to fund the homes, including grants. Donations are also welcome, she said.
The UCC has a philosophy of people using their gifts and talents to help others, and members are helping out in other ways by volunteering their time, Allen said. The community is also welcome to pitch in, she said.
“There’s so many gifts people have that you don’t even think of,” she said. “You can drive by the homes for the rest of your life and say, ‘I did that.’ It’s such an incredible feeling.”
The homes are about 1,100 square feet with three bedrooms, two and 1/2 bathrooms and a one-car garage. They will be built over the next three years.
Six will be sold through the Habitat homeownership program; another eight are being built for New Waves and will be used as rentals. One of the homes will be slightly larger and will be used for church staff.
Renters do not have to be church members.
Tom Kachadurian, Habitat director of marketing, said there are already homeowners lined up for two of the homes.
New Waves is giving Habitat a portion of the land for its homes. In exchange, Habitat will provide its construction management team for all of the homes.
“What they have that we don’t have is experience in construction,” Allen said.
Habitat has partnered with several organizations to build affordable housing units for those in the low to moderate income range, including 10 homes in the Depot Neighborhood with the nonprofit Homestretch; six homes in Maple City with the Leelanau County Land Bank Authority; and 15 homes in Garfield Township with the Traverse City Housing Commission and the Bay Area Transit Authority.
“Partnerships are what make our model successful,” said Habitat CEO Wendy Irvin.
What is unique about the partnership with New Waves is the mix of rental and owner-occupied homes that can serve a wider range of people and income levels, Irvin said.
Irvin said she has received numerous calls from businesses in the community who heard about the project and are coming up with ideas of their own.
“I think that’s opened the conversation for innovative thinking,” Irvin said.
There are three criteria for becoming a Habitat homeowner: They have to demonstrate a need for a home they can afford, they must have the means to pay their mortgage and they must put in 275 hours of sweat equity.
To qualify a person must earn between 30 percent and 80 percent of the Area Median Income for their county. For a family of four in Leelanau County the range is $23,670 to $63,910.
Mortgages are custom tailored to meet the needs of each individual homeowner, Irvin said.
