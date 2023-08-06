TRAVERSE CITY — Andrea “Annie” Kritcher designed an experiment that enables scientists to produce energy from nuclear fusion, which could result in a clean, limitless source of energy for the planet.
“This is the first time it’s ever been done,” said Kritcher, who hails from Traverse City. “You can harness fusion in a controlled way and get more [energy] out than what you put in.”
This nuclear achievement landed her a placement on TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2023; along with the likes of King Charles and Elon Musk.
She was also nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Congressman Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet), something her father, Chris Kritcher, said not many people are aware of.
“They’re calling this a Wright Brothers moment in history,” he said.
In other words, the country is taking notice of Kritcher’s contribution to its future.
But it wasn’t always galas and press conferences for Kritcher. In fact, many top researchers in her field had given up hope that getting more energy out of a nuclear fusion experiment than what was put into it was even possible.
“It turned into kind of a joke because they hadn’t got any ignition yet out of this [Nuclear Ignition Facility],” Chris said. “They were getting ready to shut it down. But God put it in [Annie] to come up with the right answers.
“She was able to crack the code. Everybody around her was telling her it couldn’t be done, but they let her do her thing. She had designed [the experiment] five years earlier, and it worked.”
Kritcher said that nuclear fusion is, essentially, the combining of two nuclei to make a heavier nucleus, which releases more energy than what was put into it. This is, in part, what separates her work from nuclear fission; the current protocol for nuclear reactors in the United States.
“[Fission and fusion] both release energy, but fusion releases much more energy,” Kritcher said, “And it’s also clean, because of the different fuel types, and it doesn’t produce long radioactive waves.”
Her experiment design, called Hybrid-E, implemented 192 laser beams, all shot out of the world’s largest laser.
“The result is 2 megajoules of energy,” Kritcher said, “Each laser beam produces 10 kilojoules.”
To put this in perspective, she explained that the total National Ignition Facility laser power is 340 times the generation capacity of the United States power grid, and the fusion power output from her experiment is about 27,000 times that of the power generation capacity of the United States.
“For fusion, the big challenge is you have to get to really extreme conditions,” Kritcher said. “[You need] high temperatures to be able to get two atoms close enough together to fuse, so there’s electrostatic repulsion, because the nuclei have protons which repel each other.
“You need a lot of pressure, and hundreds of millions of degrees.”
In a separate interview with Climate Now, Kritcher said these conditions are “more than two times the pressure of the center of the sun, and about five times as hot as the center of the sun.”
Jim Coughlin, one of her former professors at Northwestern Michigan College, who used to work at a nuclear fission power plant, said that nuclear fission is a good source of fuel, but that there are some big concerns that come along with it, including what to do with the waste, which lasts “thousands and thousands of years.”
“Fusion avoids that issue,” he said. “We knew back [when I was working at the nuclear plant] that if fusion could be harnessed and controlled, it would show a path to the future. And that’s where Annie’s at.”
Kritcher said that having her work noticed on a national level, especially finding herself on TIME’s list of 100 most influential people, is “a little bit surreal,” and credits those who helped her along the way.
“Following open doors and being guided by mentors has been the story of my career so far,” she said. “Every step of the way a door has been opened with a clear path.”
Coughlin said this show of humility is “classic Annie,” and that, in a world where everybody wants to pound their chest and say “I’m the best,” she is just the opposite.
“She is the best, and doesn’t need to tell people,” he said. “She’d probably like to deflect all this glory and to not be in the limelight. Annie is what you call an accidental hero. She’s focused on providing a source of energy that can save us from ourselves, of all things. She’s very concerned with humankind. That’s just her nature.”
Coughlin went on to say that Kritcher often credits “everyone but herself” for her success; from coworkers to people who did research in front of her.
“She said that she’s standing on the shoulders of others,” he continued. “But she’s forgetting that she’s pretty tall as it is.”
According to Chris, not only did Kritcher’s December 2022 experiment open a potential avenue to limitless clean power, but it made it possible for the United States to test its nuclear weapons again; something it hasn’t done since underground nuclear testing was banned in the 1960s. The difference is that now it can be done within the confines of a lab.
“That’s not being publicized a whole lot,” he said. “But it’s out there.”
He and Annie’s mother, Pam, said that their daughter’s faith has played a big role in her life and career. They said she prays “before anything she does,” and that she even asks them to pray for things to go well before she goes into a project.
“She represents the lab,” Pam said, “So she can’t always say everything she wants to say about that, but she’s had quite the blessing her whole life.”
Chris agreed, saying “It’s been God-driven the whole way, that’s for sure.”
He said that watching Annie progress through her life and career has been a long journey, from Living God Christian School; to Traverse City Central; to Northwestern Michigan College; to University of Michigan; and finally to University of California Berkeley.
“In high school she wanted to get into the more advanced math programs,” Pam said. “She actually called the head of the math department [to make that happen], and took AP classes from Northwestern Michigan College while she was going to high school.”
Chris said that they were always surprised that all the high-level school work never posed an issue for Annie.
“She would take the hardest math classes that the college had to offer, and not complain about it. She’d just do it.”
Chris and Pam said they were “just amazed” at where all this knowledge was coming from, and that Annie paid for “every bit” of her education on her own.
What’s more, Kritcher isn’t only making a difference in the world of science. She is also the mother of three children.
“A lot of times women put the pressure on themselves to feel like they have to work the same hours as the men or work on the same schedule as the status quo,” Kritcher said. “I personally came up with this issue when I had my first kid. I didn’t want to choose between work and a family. But, at the time, no one in my entire division had a flexible work schedule.”
So, she asked for one.
“I didn’t know if it was possible. I stressed about it for a really long time. Then I just asked my supervisor if I could have a flexible work schedule so I could still work on my projects but be home for a couple days a week with my children.”
The lab accepted her request, and she has been working on that same schedule for eight years now, nuclear fusion breakthrough and all. She said she believes it is important for young people with big aspirations, especially young women, to be bold, and not to be afraid to ask for what they want.
“Don’t think there’s a type of person you have to be, or a place that you have to be from, to do a specific thing that you want to do,” she said. “You don’t have to grow up with physicist parents to become a physicist. You don’t have to be a man to be in a certain field. You don’t have to be from a big city to feel like you have the right connections to go to a place like Berkeley.
“Have confidence in yourself. In the end, work is tiring, and it can be frustrating, so it’s all about doing something you love and enjoy doing on a daily basis.”
Coughlin said that Kritcher’s success is due in part to her “pure, raw talent,” and her ability to listen to people around her, but that it is also a result of her willingness to help others.
“This is her way of helping her fellow human beings,” he said, explaining that “we are in a tough situation as a species,” as it relates to our environment and global temperatures rising. He then expressed his belief that Kritcher’s research and progress are coming along at “just the right time.”
“Actually, I wish it had come along 50 years ago, before we got ourselves in this mess,” he said. “But it shows great promise.”
Both Coughlin and Kritcher acknowledged that there is a big step between where she is at now with her research, and actual commercial production of nuclear fusion.
But, Coughlin said that her successful experiment was “the big breakthrough to say ‘It’s possible.’”
“We are trying to reproduce the [breakthrough] December experiment,” Kritcher said. “After that, we plan to increase the fusion energy output more. So that will be the focus for the coming years; getting more energy.”
According to Kritcher, if the experiment is replicated, and nuclear fusion energy is eventually made viable for commercial production, a bathtub’s worth of salt water and two laptop batteries worth of lithium could, hypothetically, account for one person’s energy consumption for their entire lifetime.
“Her research could really change the trajectory of our planet,” Coughlin said. “I’m just so proud of her. And I’m so happy she’s here. I feel lucky to be on the planet at the same time as Annie. Her work shows great promise for humanity.”
