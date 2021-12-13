BELLAIRE — A judge added about $1,000 in “good faith” fines and costs levied against the corporate founders of a failed “glamping” resort that never materialized, leaving dozens of victims who lost vacation deposits.
Brad and Sandra Carlson, CEO and co-owner, respectively, of Alden-based Bella Solviva Inc. on Monday pleaded no-contest in 13th Circuit Court to corporate criminal charges.
The case was prosecuted by Kristen Stinedurf, of the Michigan Attorney General’s office, who charged the corporation with one count of larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000, a five-year felony, and one count of larceny by conversion between $200 and $1,000, a 12-month misdemeanor.
“It’s the first time that this court, in five years, has ever sentenced a corporation before, but the law certainly does allow for that,” said 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.
What the law doesn’t allow is for a judge to send a corporation to jail or order a corporation, at least in this situation, to pay the case’s $1,048 in circuit court fines and costs, Elsenheimer said.
When corporations are court ordered to pay costs and fines, it is the person or entity who is responsible for the corporation who must ensure the fines and costs are paid, according to information provided by the AG's office.
Bradley Carlson was CEO of Bella Solviva, Inc. and Sandra Carlson was co-owner, records show.
“Those amounts, as I understand it, will be paid by the Carlsons,” Elsenheimer said. “However, I don’t have the ability to directly order that payment from the Carlsons. We’re going to leave it to their good faith to resolve, pursuant to their agreements and representations.”
The Carlsons, a married couple who in 2015 began a crowdfunding campaign to help finance Bella Solviva, were previously sentenced in 86th District Court to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution to the 34 victims identified by the AG’s office.
The Carlsons were also sentenced to two years probation, records show.
Photos posted to social media and included in press materials depicting what Bella Solviva would be, showed luxury tents, treehouses and novelty villas and garnered extensive media attention as well as people willing to send deposits, records show.
When the resort didn't get off the ground in 2016 or in 2017, people asked for their money back and some did not receive it, Elsenheimer said, because the Carlson's spent the money for their personal use.
Restitution for those deposits has since been paid, said Traverse City attorney Shawn Worden, who represents the Carlsons.
“It was a long summer for my clients to make amends as bet they could,” Worden told the court, adding the Carlsons worked multiple jobs to earn the restitution money.
Elsenheimer said restitution was what the court liked to see in larceny cases then asked the Carlsons if they wanted to address the court.
“We feel extremely badly about how this all worked out,” Bradley Carlson told the court at Monday’s sentencing hearing. “We had great intentions for this and sacrificed literally everything we had to make it work. But we feel badly that the people who were affected by it had to wait so long for the money. But it’s been taken care of and we’re ready to move on.”
Sandra Carlson did not speak at the hearing, nor did any of the victims and Bella Solviva, as a Michigan corporation, was dissolved July 15, 2018.
The Carlsons may not seek traditional financing for any business venture during their probation, records show.
The Carlsons did not have traditional or bank financing for Bella Solviva, but raised $2,951 of their $50,000 goal on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform and asked for materials and labor donations on the business’ Facebook page.
The Facebook page for Bella Solviva attracted more than 13,000 likes and remains online, though the last post was in May 2016 and the “book now” tab links to an inactive website.
