TRAVERSE CITY — A ground order from the Federal Aviation Administration caused minimal delays and cancellations of arrivals and departures into Traverse City Cherry Capital Airport and did not interrupt Aero Med or North Flight Aero Med medical flights.
Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after the FAA’s NOTAM system — an acronym for Notice to Air Missions — broke down, according to The Associated Press. The NOTAM system disseminates notices to pilots and airline dispatchers about weather, runway closures or construction and other information that could affect the flight.
The glitch in the NOTAM system was not related in any way to the 911 outage that disrupted dispatch centers across Michigan Tuesday afternoon, Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll told the Record-Eagle.
According to The Associated Press, the NOTAM system failed at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, preventing new or amended notices from being distributed to pilots. The FAA set up a telephone hotline to keep departures flying overnight, but the phone system became overwhelmed on Wednesday morning.
As a result, the FAA ordered all departing flights to be grounded early Wednesday morning, affecting all passenger and cargo flights. Some medical flights could get clearance, and the outage did not affect any military operations, including the Coastguard Air Station in Traverse City.
The ground order did not impact any medical flights in the region, according to a statement from Spectrum Health’s media relations team.
“Today’s air travel disruption did not impact any Aero Med or North Flight Aero Med flights and patient care was not disrupted,” Timothy Hawkins at Spectrum Health said in an email to the Record-Eagle. “Our team consists of dedicated medical professionals, pilots, aircraft maintenance and flight communications professionals for whom patient care and safety is the highest priority.”
The issue was resolved and the ground order was lifted by 9 a.m. Wednesday, but airports across the nation continued to experience delays and cancellations throughout the day.
At Traverse City Cherry Capital Airport, the ground order had minimal impact on morning flights.
An early morning American Airlines flight departing Traverse City for Chicago was canceled, and a 7 a.m. United Airlines flight departing Traverse City for Chicago was delayed until 10 a.m., Cherry Capital Airport CEO Kevin Klein said.
As for arrivals, a morning American Airlines flight from Chicago to Traverse City was canceled as well, he said.
An early morning Delta Airlines flight departing Traverse City was able to get out before the ground stop order, and freight flights from Louisville and Lansing were able to land in Traverse City on time Wednesday morning as well, because they were already airborne by the time the ground stop order was made.
Airlines were notifying and rebooking passengers online, so there were not any crowds overwhelming Cherry Capital Airport on Wednesday, Klein said.
As for medical flights coming into Cherry Capital Airport, Klein said his the operations supervisor at Cherry Capital Airport compiled a list of all safety information and hand-delivered it to the Traverse City North Flight Aero Med hangar, which is stationed at the Cherry Capital Airport.
By midday Wednesday, Cherry Capital Airport was largely back to normal, but overnight flights between Wednesday night and Thursday morning may also get into Cherry Capital Airport “a little delayed,” Klein said.
“Once the ground stop was restored, then pretty much everything gradually started moving,” Klein said at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. “We see the movement and activity pretty much back to a normal day now.”
According to The Associated Press, The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack had triggered the outage, and President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the NOTAM problem.
