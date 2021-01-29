BELLAIRE — An expert witness list filed as part of an ongoing lawsuit accusing Antrim County of voter fraud, includes far-right activists who previously challenged 2020 election results in several states, in coordination with former President Donald Trump’s legal team, court documents show.
On the list is Russell Ramsland, of Texas-based Allied Security Operations Group, who signed an error-laden report accusing the county and Dominion Voting Systems of deliberately altering election results.
Ramsland, among those conducting a court-ordered forensic examination of the county’s voting equipment, previously made inaccurate claims about election results in Detroit, and mistook voting jurisdictions in Minnesota for Michigan in court filings.
The other witnesses include Col. James P. Waldron, Doug Logan, representatives of Atlanta-based software developer and data security firm, Sullivan Strickler, attorney Katherine Friess, C. James Hayes and Todd B. Sanders, documents provided by the state Attorney General’s office shows.
Information on which of these witnesses assisted with the in-person exam, was not included in court filings.
“What role each one played in the preparation of the report, my understanding is we won’t know until these individuals are deposed,” said attorney Haider Kazim, who is representing Antrim County.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who successfully filed a motion to intervene and be added as a named defendant in the case, previously stated the obvious — that the outcome of the lawsuit will have no bearing on Michigan’s election results.
Depositions, Kazim said, aren’t likely to be taken for months — an observation underscored by a scheduling order signed Monday by Elsenheimer.
The order gives attorneys until April 8 to complete discovery, with a settlement conference scheduled May 11 and, if necessary, a non-jury trial scheduled June 8.
This is just the latest court action in a lawsuit filed Nov. 23 by a Central Lake Township man, Bill Bailey, who is arguing his vote was “diluted,” and his constitutional rights violated.
Bailey — represented by Matthew DePerno of Portage — accuses Antrim County of using what he called intentionally compromised Dominion voting equipment, that deliberately “switched” votes from Republican to Democratic candidates during the 2020 election.
These claims have been repeatedly debunked by Dominion CEO John Poulos, and by national, state and county election officials.
Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy, a Republican, acknowledged her office — not Dominion — was responsible for an incomplete software update that mistakenly assigned about 2,500 votes cast for President Donald Trump, to then-Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden.
“Errors did happen, I owned them, and my staff and I worked diligently to correct the errors,” Guy said. “We have worked very hard, and very long hours, to prove integrity was never not our main objective.”
The Republican leadership of Michigan’s Senate Oversight Committee agreed, releasing a statement in December attributing initial mistakes in Antrim County to “human error.”
“Our investigation, which has been very intense, discovered none, none of the allegations and accusations against Dominion are true,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake).
In the corrected and certified tally, Antrim County residents voted overwhelmingly Republican, with 9,748 votes cast for Trump, to 5,960 votes cast for Biden.
Among the witnesses, at least one is well known to Michigan politicians and election officials — Col. Waldron in December testified at the Senate Oversight Committee hearing alongside Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and conservative activist Mellissa Carone.
Carone this week announced her candidacy for the house seat in Michigan’s 46th district, which includes part of Oakland County.
Waldron falsely claimed voter turnout in some Michigan precincts in the 2020 election was 100 percent and 120 percent — claims since debunked by local election officials.
Waldron also told senators that vote tally spikes in Michigan had exceeded what what physically possible — a claim also debunked by election officials who said it showed a lack of understanding about how election results are updated on county websites.
He and Giuliani also challenged results in Arizona and Georgia, testifying in legislative hearings in both states.
DePerno had sought to keep the names of the forensic experts private, citing concerns for their personal safety, though on Dec. 21 Elsenheimer denied his motion for a protective order, court records show.
In the event the parties do not reach a settlement, a two-day non-jury trial is scheduled for June 8, which Kazim said wasn’t unusual in civil cases.
What a settlement might entail, however, is less clear.
“At this point, we have not been informed by the plaintiff of what he is seeking, outside of the relief that is sought in his complaint,” Kazim said.
In the meantime, the debunked ASOG report continues to circulate, shared by those both near and far.
Whitewater Township Clerk Cheryl Goss added the report to the packet of information distributed to township board members prior to their Jan. 12 meeting, for example.
“I have attached to this report the Antrim Michigan Forensics Report containing the results of the Allied Security Operations Group investigation into the huge vote switch in the presidential race which occurred on the 11/3 Election Day, first reporting Biden as the winner of that race and the eventual correction to Trump being the top vote-getter,” Goss wrote in her report to board members. “It is definitely an eye-opening report.”
The report was shared on social media by Trump-allied attorneys Giuliani and Sidney Powell, former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn — the recipient of a presidential pardon from Trump — and by Donald Trump Jr.
Dominion has since filed two $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits in federal court, one against Giuliani and one against Powell.
Both suits reference Antrim County and the forensic report completed by Ramsland, of ASOG’s management team, on behalf of Bailey and DePerno and later debunked by state and national election officials.
“Ramsland’s report on the ‘forensic examination’ of the Dominion machines in Antrim County contains a staggering number of inaccuracies; obvious misunderstandings of election procedures, hardware, and software; and other indicia of unreliability,” the suit against Giuliani stated.
“Even though Ramsland cites ‘experts’ upon whom he purportedly relied in creating his report, he does not identify a single one,” the suit stated. “Nor does he identify any of their credentials or prior experience — other than the vaguest reference to a handful of government agencies — to justify their designation as ‘experts.’”
Dominion also sent DePerno a cease and desist letter, similar to those letters addressed to Giuliani and Powell, prior to the defamation suits being filed.
DePerno declined further comment.
Benson spokesperson Aneta Kiersnowski declined comment, citing ongoing litigation.
On Thursday, Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a motion in federal court, requesting sanctions against Powell and Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stefanie Junttila, seeking $11,000 in attorneys fees.
The attorneys are not involved in Bailey v. Antrim County, but rather signed on to other lawsuits, including King v. Whitmer, which Nessel called “frivolous,” and sought unsuccessfully to overturn the results of Michigan’s 2020 election.
Nessel said her office is evaluating filing complaints with the Attorney Grievance Commission of the State of Michigan and the State Bar of Texas, asking that disciplinary action be taken.
The four attorneys “lost sight of their professional duties to the court,” Nessel said, in court filings.
