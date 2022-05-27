GLEN ARBOR — Flags flutter from front porches and flap atop vehicles’ roofs. They adorn boats and bikes, tell you when establishments are open, and inform you that all are welcome. Flags become bumper stickers and banners, and profile pictures on social media. Their meanings unite people and divide them. Flags communicate through waves and stationary positions, saying enough with symbols and colors to tell of beliefs and stances. Flags speak without words.
Opening May 27, “FLAGS,” Glen Arbor Arts Center’s summer exhibition, will run through Aug. 18 and showcase the work of artists who have interpreted the meanings of a flag beyond the forms of the symbol’s expected representation.
“Flags — representing everything from a nation to a world view to one’s affinity and allegiance to a sports team — are a ubiquitous part of modern life,” said Sarah Bearup-Neal, GAAC gallery manager. “The Glen Arbor Arts Center’s exhibition, ‘FLAGS,’ asked applicants to dig into some of these meanings.”
Seventeen artists were accepted into the exhibition representing Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, and Manistee counties, the Upper Peninsula, lower Michigan, Florida, and Virginia. Showcased media will include clay, collage, fiber, paint, mixed media, photography, printmaking, and wood, all of which genuinely embrace the departure from the strict typification of the flag as a motif.
“We’ll be exhibiting work that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars; flags that show sojourners the way to freedom; flags that are prayerful, patriotic in a very traditional sense, and pay homage to the seasons. As with all of our exhibitions, we’re looking forward to installing a show that not only delights the eye but offers a chance to pause for thought,” said Bearup-Neal.
Beulah artist Jessica Kovan started her painting, “There Is Always Hope,” in 2016 and finished it this year. The piece juxtaposes street artist Banksy’s young girl reaching for her balloon with a fragmented U.S. flag.
“This painting pairs a loss of innocence with a continual sense of hope captured in the first three words of the U.S. Constitution: We the people,” said Kovan. “It also includes community responses to the question: ‘How do you feel about the times we are living in?’”
Another artist — Denise Dunn of Cedar — created a piece entitled “Telltale Tumor” that addresses one of the meanings of “red flags.”
“A telltale is a signal or a red flag,” said Dunn. “In this case, its presence represents a diagnosis of cancer. A visible confirmation even before pathology is read by an expert.”
From the creation of the Lascaux cave paintings in modern-day France, to art being created at this very moment, the visual arts have always served as powerful tools and modes of human expression. Art comments on the state of the world, the issues at hand, the battles we fight, and the things we believe.
“FLAGS” includes representational and non-representational pieces. The interpretive, realistic, and abstract works speak to social, cultural, ecological, and political topics.
“The visual arts offer creative, non-literal, symbolic ways to communicate, critique, examine, and explore all manner of concepts–whether easy or difficult, dangerous or safe, contentious or congenial, conservative or radical,” added Bearup-Neal.
Some works of art may strike a chord with viewers–whether or not they agree with the stance or message behind the work, and this is OK and encouraged. Art creates conversation within ourselves and with those around us, and we could use more respectful and creative discourse in our day-to-day lives.
“FLAGS” will be installed in the GAAC gallery and as part of an online gallery at glenarborart.org. Visit the GAAC website for more information regarding exhibits, companion programming, and hours of operation.
